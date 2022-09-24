ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

School release chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
The Independent

Couple find natural way to warm home with climbing plant

A couple have discovered a natural way to keep their home warm - by keeping it covered with a climbing plant.Michael and Teresa Lye, a retired couple from south east London, tried to tame the Virginia creeper plant when they first moved into their home nearly 40 years ago, but have since discovered its practical purpose during the cost of living crisis. The plant, also known as five-leaved ivy, is thought to act as a natural insulator for the couple’s home and keeps their rooms toasty.Mrs Lye, 72, said: “This room is nice and warm. Go in any of the...
The Guardian

Making your university room into a home from home

Regardless of where you spend your first semester – halls, student housing, or at home – you’ll be surprised how much time you spend in your own room. School is an all-day affair; at university, the days are more fractured, so the onus to study (or whatever you came to university to do) is on you.
