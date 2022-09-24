Read full article on original website
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
PHOTO: Coyote Sneaks Into Family Bathroom Unnoticed, Gets Discovered Hiding Behind Toilet
A coyote snuck into a family’s house as they were packing their cars for an upcoming trip. The coyote slunk into the first-floor bathroom and stayed in the bathroom overnight. A family in Trenton, Ohio, which is located about 40 miles outside of Cincinnati, found the coyote hours later.
School release chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures
A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
Driver's test delays causing frustration for teens and parents
Long lines, a shortage of designated examiners, and COVID-19 delays are causing frustration for numerous families looking to get their teen a driver's test.
Sheffield police officer, 26, faces trial as he denies raping a woman while off duty
A Sheffield police officer has denied two counts of raping a woman while off duty. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after a woman reported she was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021. The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and...
Couple find natural way to warm home with climbing plant
A couple have discovered a natural way to keep their home warm - by keeping it covered with a climbing plant.Michael and Teresa Lye, a retired couple from south east London, tried to tame the Virginia creeper plant when they first moved into their home nearly 40 years ago, but have since discovered its practical purpose during the cost of living crisis. The plant, also known as five-leaved ivy, is thought to act as a natural insulator for the couple’s home and keeps their rooms toasty.Mrs Lye, 72, said: “This room is nice and warm. Go in any of the...
Making your university room into a home from home
Regardless of where you spend your first semester – halls, student housing, or at home – you’ll be surprised how much time you spend in your own room. School is an all-day affair; at university, the days are more fractured, so the onus to study (or whatever you came to university to do) is on you.
