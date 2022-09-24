Read full article on original website
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THEFT, VEHICLE ENTRY
Roseburg Police arrested a woman following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. a victim reported that a rifle was stolen from his vehicle in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue. Video footage showed that a sedan parked next to the victim’s vehicle, a female got out, stole the gun, and then left. The suspect was contacted at 5:00 p.m. and charged with first degree theft and for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. She was released from jail later that day. The firearm was not recovered.
Cottage Grove police stepping up patrols after drive-by shooting
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- After a drive-by shooting early in the morning on Saturday, Cottage Grove Police Department says they will be stationing additional resources in neighborhoods and near schools. Cottage Grove police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on September 24, in the area of Anthony Court...
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man, charging him with second-degree counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, following an incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. a 44-year old allegedly returned to a business in the 3200 block of Northwest Aviation Drive after being trespassed. He allegedly also alarmed guests at a nearby business and blocked traffic on Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
EUGENE MAN JAILED BY DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 6:30 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in Myrtle Creek. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license, allegedly gave false information and provided a false name. Other deputies arrived and identified the man as 30-year old Christopher Moss. He returned with warrants and was taken into custody.
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend. According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
20-year-old North Bend motorcyclist killed in crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — A 20-year-old North Bend man was killed when his motorcycle collided with an RV in Florence at the intersection of Hwy 126 and Quince Street, the Florence Police Department reports. 20-year-old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east on Hwy 126 when he hit the...
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Corvallis police investigating early-morning gunshot near elementary school
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police officers are investigating reports of a gunshot in the south town area that allegedly occurred early Friday morning. According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of southwest Tunison Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School at about 5:13 a.m. on September 23. Police said the caller told them they had heard a single gunshot and an unknown person yelling. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they did not find anybody injured or anyone who might have fired the shot, but they did find evidence that a shot had been fired.
Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
Man accused of murdering unhoused woman may be unfit to stand trial
EUGENE, Ore. -- Anthony Rodeen, the 18-year-old driver who police say ran over a homeless woman’s tent on September 8, killing her, may be unfit to stand trial according to court documents. Eugene police say Rodeen ran over Amber Mark’s tent on September 8 while she was inside. He...
Illnesses and injuries reported by Cedar Creek fire crews
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — 37 illnesses and injuries have been reported from fire crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. The wildfire has been burning nonstop since August 1, and now only 20% is contained. The Cedar Creek Fire currently sits at 114,104 acres, which equals around 178 square miles. That's...
Neighbors and witnesses seek answers after human remains are found in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.—Nearby residents and witnesses are searching for answers after human remains were found off Highway 101 across from Fred Myer near Munsel Lake Road. Police said they found the body Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m. David Stentz rents out and makes sandboards right across the street from...
Florence locals denounce Nazi flag flown outside business complex
Florence Police say a man who flew a Nazi flag outside a business center last Thursday acted alone, and without anyone’s permission or consent. Meade tells KLCC that he was driving by and spotted the man, with an American flag draped over his shoulder, and hoisting a red flag with a swastika in its place.
