ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
OAKLAND, CA
mediafeed.org

Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?

The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Pair of Homicides In San Francisco: One In Bayview, One Near Union Square

San Francisco's homicide count just rose by two following an assault that proved deadly on Third Street in the Bayview, and a fatal stabbing in Hallidie Plaza. The first homicide occurred Saturday, after a man was the victim of an aggravated assault on the 5000 block of Third Street in the Bayview. As KPIX reports via the SFPD, the assault took place around 8 p.m. Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Elections
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

BART mask mandate ending leaves one transit holdout in S.F.

Only one public transportation agency with service in San Francisco will still require masks next month. Beginning Oct. 1, BART will no longer require passengers aboard its trains and within its stations to wear masks as a COVID-19 mitigation measure following a vote of the agency's board of directors on Thursday night. AC Transit – which makes more than 500 trips in and out of San Francisco each week –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor

Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Horace Mann School#School Board Election#Election Local#K 8#Ousd
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: The Oldest Living Californian, an Oakland Resident, Has Died

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]. The oldest...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
berkeleyside.org

Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk

A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
BERKELEY, CA
travelexperta.com

Top 6 Things to Do in Oakland You Shoud Not Miss

Oakland, known as the “Land of the Oaks,” is a bejeweled city in California that combines the mystery of rich history with various exciting and thrilling tourism options. Let us give you a tour of Oakland, so you don’t miss discovering the city’s different shades, which are far more fascinating than shady oaks. Here are six of my favorite things to do in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy