San Francisco's homicide count just rose by two following an assault that proved deadly on Third Street in the Bayview, and a fatal stabbing in Hallidie Plaza. The first homicide occurred Saturday, after a man was the victim of an aggravated assault on the 5000 block of Third Street in the Bayview. As KPIX reports via the SFPD, the assault took place around 8 p.m. Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO