FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
KVUE
North Texas man who sprayed officers with chemical during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty to assault
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Daniel Ray Caldwell, of The Colony, entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers...
Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
fox4news.com
2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
fox4news.com
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - A convicted felon who was on probation for another felony violation is now in jail and charged with murder. Dallas police say Gabriel Lule, 26, got into an argument with a 66-year-old man and purposely ran him over, killing him. The victim's family doesn't understand why Lule would...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Agrees to Cash Settlement With Woman Arrested After Calling 911 for Help
The City of Fort Worth has agreed to settle a lawsuit with a Fort Worth mother who was arrested nearly six years ago after calling the police for help during a dispute with a neighbor. The Fort Worth City Council will have to approve the plan to pay Jacqueline Craig...
Black woman arrested after calling 911 over dispute with neighbor settles civil lawsuit
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Jacqueline Craig, a Black woman who was wrestled to the ground and arrested along with her daughter after calling the police about a dispute with a neighbor. In a statement from city officials, Fort Worth has agreed to pay Craig $150,000. KXAS's David Goins reports.Sept. 25, 2022.
KCBD
Dallas Man Charged In $26 Million Real Estate Scam
DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of...
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
nypressnews.com
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
fox4news.com
'I just want justice': Family of 14-year-old killed in South Dallas looking for answers
DALLAS - A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning. Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al...
nypressnews.com
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. He was killed on Sept. 25. Officers found him in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital,...
nypressnews.com
Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area. The victim was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one...
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
fox4news.com
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas before fiery crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A weekend pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Dallas after a 30-mile high-speed chase that started in East Fort Worth. "During the pursuit, we requested the assistance of our air support as well as other patrol officers in the area," explained Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.
Teenager gunned down in a vacant lot near Fair Park and other shootings in Dallas over the weekend
The killer who gunned down a teenager in South Dallas Sunday is still on the run. Police found a badly wounded 14-year-old boy in a vacant lot on Al Lipscomb Way about five blocks from Fair Park. He was rushed to E-R where he was pronounced dead.
nypressnews.com
12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in alleged plot with friend to kill their families
A 12-year-old girl shot her father then turned the gun on herself after making a pact with a friend to murder their families and run away together, Texas officials said. For weeks, the girl and her pal had planned the brutal murder plot, which included killing their families and even their pets before driving off together to Georgia, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.
Texas police investigate use of force after video of officer slamming student into lunch cart circulates
Police in Irving, Texas are investigating an officer's use of force after video showing the officer slam a student into a lunch cart before pushing him down to the ground again began circulating on social media, according to police. The officer has been reassigned while police look into the incident.
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
