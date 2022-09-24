Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.
Officer Jim Quinto was not your typical police officer. He spent most of his 25 years on the Juneau Police Department on patrol duty. And although he had a chance to work in drug enforcement and other areas of the department, he says he liked patrolling the streets best of all — because it gave him an opportunity to build relationships with people, so they could feel comfortable turning to him for help.
kinyradio.com
JPD: One in custody after man is reported trying to break into TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police took a male into custody after he allegedly tried to break into Thunder Mountain High School on Friday. The initial call came into dispatch at approximately 1:30 p.m. Juneau Police Department was on-scene at the school after a report of an intoxicated male trying...
kinyradio.com
Update: Juneau man arrested after incident at TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., JPD received a report from Thunder Mountain High School staff that a male was banging on windows at the school, trying to get inside. Staff also reported that the male had previously been chasing kids around inside the gym,...
kinyradio.com
Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau police investigating suspicious death
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Police Department is investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a woman’s body yesterday near the Brotherhood Bridge trail. The body of 55-year-old Juneau resident Faith Marie Rogers was found just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 near the Glacier Highway, roughly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -A Juneau man was escorted out of a Juneau high school on Friday, according to a Juneau Police Department online report. Around 1:30 p.m. the Juneau Police Department was notified that a man was banging on windows and trying to get inside Thunder Mountain High School. Staff...
ktoo.org
Juneau landslide damages homes, displaces residents
A landslide in downtown Juneau Monday evening damaged homes and knocked out power to parts of Juneau and Douglas. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service office in Juneau had cautioned that landslides were possible earlier in the day, but no major warnings were issued. Then the power...
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslide knocks power out for parts of Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island. The public has been asked to not come within a block of the slide area to ensure safety. “There’s a few homes in the affected area that don’t have power, most everything...
ktoo.org
Minor flooding possible as heavy rains continue in Juneau
The National Weather Service in Juneau says its flood watch for Juneau, Skagway and Sitka remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. That’s when most of the rain will be over, said Nicole Ferrin, a meteorologist in Juneau. “We are getting some good rainfall rates today, but expect them to...
kinyradio.com
Alaska National Weather Service wraps up summer report, gives upcoming forecast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska National Weather Service detailed a summer weather report and said what Juneau can expect this first week of fall. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with the Alaska National Weather Service, said what Juneau can expect starting Sunday. "We're looking at an atmospheric event coming in Sunday...
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
ktoo.org
Newscast – Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Archeologists found a 10,000 year old fish weir on the coast of Prince of Wales Island,. An explainer on Proposition 1 on Juneau’s ballot this election,. A Coast Guard crew encountered Chinese and Russian naval vessels in the Bering Sea,. President Joe Biden approved Gov. Dunleavy’s request for a...
ktoo.org
Proposition 1: Can the city borrow $35 million to build a new Juneau City Hall?
This question asks voters to authorize the City and Borough of Juneau to borrow up to $35 million to help pay for a new City Hall. City officials say that if this ballot measure fails, they’ll have to make a major investment to repair the existing City Hall, which dates back to the 1950s.
ktoo.org
Thursday, September 22, 2022: Genre-hopping in Juneau: Simply Three’s cross-over blend of classics and pop. Cellist Zuill Bailey on Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival. After 25 years, Officer Jim Quinto retires from the Juneau Police Department.
The string trio, Simply Three, is perhaps one of the best-known performers at the Juneau Jazz and Classics fall festival. They’re a crossover group that’s become a YouTube sensation, mixing classics, pop and rock and roll. On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, the trio will talk about their genre-hopping...
ktoo.org
Atmospheric river could bring flooding to the northern panhandle early next week
Southeast Alaska is in for another drenching from an atmospheric river, starting Sunday and continuing into next week. A warm, wet weather front is headed northeast from Hawaii, bringing heavy rain to the southern panhandle first. “Then that’s going to kind of lift north a little bit, but then we’ve...
kinyradio.com
Juneau School Superintendent says student enrollment steady
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau School Superintendent Bridget Weiss spoke to preliminary data on enrollment in Juneau schools while a guest Action Line. Juneau schools had an enrollment of 4,178 in 2021, and a mid-level forecast by Erickson & Associates projected 4,223 students in the district for the 2022 school year.
kinyradio.com
Juneau Rotary Club's Brewfest returns in full swing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 10th annual Brewfest returned to Juneau after being restricted for the last two years due to the pandemic. Cori Mills, a member of the Brewfest Committee and the Juneau Rotary Club, talked about Saturday afternoon's Brewfest. Mills said while this would technically be their 12th...
ktoo.org
Con Brio Chamber Series: A cornucopia of local composers.
Guests: Sally Schlichting, Juneau flutist and founder of Con Brio. Jim Noel, composer. Juneau may have more musicians per capita than many communities. And the same might be said for composers. This weekend, the Con Brio Chamber Series will showcase the new work of seven local composers during two performances of its Small Wonders Concert.
