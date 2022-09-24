Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
COA Pavilion Finished With Framing
The City of Amarillo celebrated the finished structure for the new Santa Fe Depot Pavilion on the 26th of September. The held ceremony had city officials signing the last piece to be installed and then raised into position. Jerry Danforth, the Director of Facilities for the COA laid out the...
TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen
Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
KFDA
McDonald’s to donate money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s from around the Texas Panhandle are donating money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow. A press release said a portion of all sales at the following restaurants will go to Turn Center on Tuesday, which are Amarillo, Canyon Borger, Dalhart and Dumas. “The...
kgncnewsnow.com
AJ Swope Plaza
A local non-profit organization has released information on one of its community projects in Amarillo that is currently under construction. The Friends of A.J. Swope have teamed up with the Crouch Foundation to build the A.J Swope Performance in the Arts In The Sunset Complex on the north side of it.
Crews respond to early Monday fire on South Nelson
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire in the area of I-40 and South Nelson early Monday morning. According to the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area of I-40 and South Nelson at around 6:50 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw fire showing from […]
Canyon seeks public comment for new city documents
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are asking members of the public for their opinion on the newest drafts of various city-related documents, including the city’s Downtown Master Plan along with drafts of the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations. According to a news release from the city of Canyon, public comments surrounding […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s Office participate in National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s office announced that they will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out. On Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., APD and PCSO will participate in National Night Out. According to PCSO, this event is...
Come On & Take A Free Ride? Not Any Longer In Amarillo.
If you've been enjoying the free ride around town, I've got bad news for you. You'll have to start carrying around that loose change in your pocket again if you want to jump on public transportation. Starting October 1st, Amarillo City Transit will return to its pre-COVID rates in order...
KFDA
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
KFDA
Battle of the Bands Week 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week Five Battle of the Bands features the Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have...
Last day to attend, 2022 Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Fair (ATSF) officials announced that today is not only the fair’s last day but is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” Saturday, Sept. 24. According to an ATSF Facebook post, guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer prevention. Officials said the fair will be […]
KFDA
Quiet Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A pretty quiet week ahead. Temperatures will run a little bit above average but not as warm as the previous couple of weeks. Average high this time of year is in the low 80s, the forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 80s into the weekend. A small disturbance could bring a small chance of a few showers mid-week and we’ll update that forecast as needed.
2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
Student with gun arrested on Caprock High School campus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a student who had a gun at Caprock High School Monday morning. According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, information was given to the department regarding a student on Caprock High School’s campus who had a gun. The school […]
NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
KFDA
The Discovery Center to host Spooktacular Day Camp on AISD school holidays
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, The Discovery Center is hosting a Spooktacular Day Camp for kids in PreK through fourth grade during Amarillo ISD school holidays. According to the release, the day camp will include amazing demos, experiments, explorer-approved creations to take home, and hands-on...
Bluegrass Gospel Making Its Way to Amarillo With A Free Show
F you are looking for a great evening with some great music, then you are in for a treat. The Paul Family Bluegrass Band is making its way to the Texas Panhandle and planning a stop in Canyon, Texas. If you love the sound of steel guitars, banjos, and guitars...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this morning. According to officials, police received information about a student being on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun. Amarillo Police Department School Resource Officers and Caprock High School...
KFDA
WT hosts Celebration of Color event to honor diverse alumni community
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be honoring its diverse alumni community at its Celebration for Color during Homecoming Week. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT Campus. The Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at...
MOO-ve Out Of The Way! For Amarillo’s Delicious New Food Truck
There's one thing that Amarillo has a lot of: options. Namely, food options. We can choose to grab fast food. We can choose to sit down in a nice restaurant. Or we can choose to hunt down a new food truck to try. Over the past few years, food trucks...
