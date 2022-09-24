AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A pretty quiet week ahead. Temperatures will run a little bit above average but not as warm as the previous couple of weeks. Average high this time of year is in the low 80s, the forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 80s into the weekend. A small disturbance could bring a small chance of a few showers mid-week and we’ll update that forecast as needed.

