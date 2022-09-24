Read full article on original website
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public School District is adding girls wrestling to its roster of sports and had hired the program’s first head coach for the district-wide team. DMPS announced the addition of girls wrestling Tuesday along with the hiring of Samantha Bush. In the first year of the program, which is […]
Holland Christian football player Ethan Abberger has been voted the Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week. The wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a stunning 21-20 comeback win over Spring Lake on Friday. Abberger received 42% of the online reader vote. This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger wins athlete of the week poll
