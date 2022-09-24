ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMPS adds girls wrestling, hires head coach

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public School District is adding girls wrestling to its roster of sports and had hired the program’s first head coach for the district-wide team. DMPS announced the addition of girls wrestling Tuesday along with the hiring of Samantha Bush. In the first year of the program, which is […]
Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger wins athlete of the week poll

Holland Christian football player Ethan Abberger has been voted the Holland Sentinel High School Athlete of the Week. The wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a stunning 21-20 comeback win over Spring Lake on Friday. Abberger received 42% of the online reader vote. This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland Christian's Ethan Abberger wins athlete of the week poll
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

