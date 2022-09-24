Read full article on original website
Cowboys 'Utopia' Hire for 'Jealous' Coach Sean Payton?
Sean Payton has hinted at a potential return. Do the Cowboys, as they are, qualify?
Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD
Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
Commanders coach Rivera calls Jimmy G trade report 'bullcrap'
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was not happy with a Sunday morning report concerning his team and Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Commanders had agreed on trade parameters in early March that would have sent Garoppolo to Washington for “multiple draft picks,” but it was derailed by the quarterback’s shoulder surgery shortly after.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
5 worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 3, including Jimmy Garoppolo
There were some terrible NFL quarterback performances during Sunday’s Week 3 action. That included second-year Chicago Bears signal caller Justin
Three games in, Ron Rivera’s already facing questions about benching Carson Wentz
On his third team in as many years, the Carson Wentz experience has been largely the same as his previous
Jimmy Garoppolo among NFL MVP longshots after three weeks
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
