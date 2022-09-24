ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD

Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
NFL
NBC Sports

Commanders coach Rivera calls Jimmy G trade report 'bullcrap'

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was not happy with a Sunday morning report concerning his team and Jimmy Garoppolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that the 49ers and Commanders had agreed on trade parameters in early March that would have sent Garoppolo to Washington for “multiple draft picks,” but it was derailed by the quarterback’s shoulder surgery shortly after.
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo among NFL MVP longshots after three weeks

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

