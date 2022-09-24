ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Elijah McClain’s manner of death remains ‘undetermined’ in amended autopsy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The autopsy report for Elijah McClain , the man who died after an encounter with the Colorado police and paramedics in 2019 has been amended.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office released the amended autopsy report on Friday to explain that McClain’s death resulted from complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.

McClain’s manner of death is still listed as undetermined.

“I believe this tragic fatality is most likely the result of ketamine toxicity. These deaths are usually classified as ACCIDENT. I do not have evidence of trauma or lethal asphyxiation during restraint sufficient to cause death,” the coroner explained.

Elijah McClain’s mom sues fired lawyers over $4 million demand

The coroner’s office also said that at the time of the original autopsy report, the cause and manner of death were deemed undetermined because of insufficient information.

Since then, the coroner’s office said they received extensive body camera footage, witness statements, and additional records.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZprt_0i895eJ000
    FILE – A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers while walking home, before family members hold a news conference, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. Three Aurora Police Department officers have left the force after photographs surfaced of them reenacting the chokehold used on McClain across the road from the memorial, which sits in the shadow of Interstate 225. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhKIX_0i895eJ000
    FILE – Colorado state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, left, consoles Sheneen McClain during a rally and march over the death of McClain’s 23-year-old son Elijah, Saturday, June 27, 2020, outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Elijah McClain died in late August 2019 after he was stopped while walking to his apartment by three Aurora Police Department officers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IB5i0_0i895eJ000
    FILE – Demonstrators move along Interstate 225 after stopping traffic during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. McClain died in late August 2019 after he was stopped while walking to his apartment by three Aurora Police Department officers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019XOl_0i895eJ000
    FILE – A small memorial stands next to the retaining wall for northbound lanes of Interstate 225, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Aurora, Colo., across the frontage road where Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold by police and injected with a powerful sedative, was stopped by officers of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department in August 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wS5TB_0i895eJ000
    FILE – A demonstrator carries an image of Elijah McClain during a rally and march in Aurora, Colo., June 27, 2020. A Colorado judge on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 responded to a request by a coalition of news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police, by ruling the report be made public only after new information it contains is redacted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

“After review of all material available to us at this time, it is my opinion that this 23-year-old, African American male, Elijah McClain, died of complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint,” the coroner’s office explained.

Nexstar’s KDVR has been covering the McClain case since August 2019 , when McClain was confronted by three Aurora police officers, injected with ketamine by paramedics and later died.

Elijah McClain’s mom feels ‘completely validated’ after AG’s Aurora PD findings biased policing

There have been many questions about McClain’s cause of death after he was put in a carotid hold and given ketamine.

An undetermined cause of death case makes it extremely difficult to prosecute a case, legal expert George Brauchler said.

Three police officers and two paramedics are facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in McClain’s death and are scheduled to appear for an arraignment in November.

First responders involved in case

A 157-page independent investigation outlined several missteps in the police department’s handling of the internal investigation into what happened. The report even suggested investigators designed questions to help exonerate the officers involved.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order in June 2020 , assigning Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to investigate McClain’s death.

Dave Young was the DA for the 17 th Judicial District when he issued a letter to Aurora Police on Nov. 22, 2019 , detailing why he chose not to file criminal charges against anyone for the death of McClain.

Nearly two years later, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced there was enough evidence to file 32 counts , including manslaughter against five men. Three were police officers at the time and two were paramedics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon

CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Bossip

That’s Facts: Elijah McClain’s Autopsy Amended To Reflect That He Was Killed By Forced Ketamine Injection

It ain’t over. It will never be over. Even if there is justice to come, it still ain’t over. Elijah McClain was killed during a confrontation with Aurora Colorado police in which he was injected with ketamine against his will by paramedics who had arrived on the scene. Since August 24, 2019 his family has been seeking accountability for his death and it appears that maybe there is a real chance to achieve that based on the newest development.
AURORA, CO
KJCT8

Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Adams County, CO
Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, CO
9NEWS

Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council has tabled a discussion on whether to consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal were approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
AURORA, CO
TODAY.com

Video shows train hitting Colorado police car with woman handcuffed inside

Newly released video shows the moment a train smashes into a police car that was parked on railroad tracks with a handcuffed woman in the backseat. The 20-year-old woman, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was seriously injured in the Sept. 16 collision. Her attorney, Jonathan Stine, said in an interview Monday that the impact caused her to lose teeth and left her with a broken arm, multiple fractured ribs and injuries to her head and legs. She remained hospitalized Monday, he said.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Eight Shootings or Stabbings, Two Killed

It may be fall, but the metro area saw summer-weekend levels of violence from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25. Incidents included two stabbings and six shootings, including one involving Aurora police officers who opened fire within Denver city limits. That resulted in one of two of this weekend's fatalities.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Armed man arrested for entering Children’s Hospital employee entrance

AURORA | A man was arrested early Saturday morning after entering Children’s Hospital Colorado with a handgun, according to police. Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department and the University of Colorado Police Department responded to the hospital on a report that an armed man had entered the hospital through an employee entrance.
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
Person
Jared Polis
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

FBI searches for Empty Promise Bandit ID'd as Jack McMullen

The FBI continues its search for the so-called Empty Promise Bandit. The agency has also identified the bank robber as Jack Jordan McMullen. The FBI has teamed up with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver and Englewood police departments to find McMullen, 33. He is believed to be responsible for multiple bank robberies in the Denver metro area, including one attempted bank robbery. No weapons were seen in any of the incidents, however, he threatened a weapon in one robbery. McMullen is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build and light brown hair cut short or shaved. He is known to be transient. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Chain law season swiftly approaching

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While September is associated with fall colors and cooling temperatures, it’s important to remember that higher elevations will be starting to see snowfall soon. The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado State Patrol Golden Troop Office has begun an initiative to help drivers of Commercial...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Manner Of Death#Accident
CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in Jan. 6 riot case

A Peyton, Colo. man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, was sentenced in the District of Columbia Friday. According to court documents, Hamner "illegally entered the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, which was barricaded with fencing."Hamner hopped over the barricades and began pulling them down, according to the Department of Justice.Around 1:15 p.m. that day, Hamner got into a "tug-of-war" with...
PEYTON, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
DC News Now

DC News Now

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy