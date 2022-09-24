ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in the street leads to homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police started conducting a homicide investigation on Sept. 27 after a body was found in the street close to the 5500 Block of West 65th street. Around midnight, The Little Rock Fire Department discovered the body. The Little Rock police responded and discovered...
KATV

Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
arkadelphian.com

Week in Clark County History: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
KTBS

Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
THV11

Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road

BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
KATV

New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton

BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
