A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
KATV
Body found in the street leads to homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police started conducting a homicide investigation on Sept. 27 after a body was found in the street close to the 5500 Block of West 65th street. Around midnight, The Little Rock Fire Department discovered the body. The Little Rock police responded and discovered...
KATV
Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Gallery: Street in front of Little Rock Central High School renamed Little Rock Nine Way
Members of the Little Rock Nine and the City of Little Rock joined Sunday afternoon to rename Park Street.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
KATV
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
KATV
Linemen from AECI pitch in to help with expected outages due to Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas made the decision Monday to make the trip to Florida to help those who will suffer from power outages. The news release said there are 64 professional linemen that work for Arkansas Electric who have made it their mission to help when and wherever they can in Florida.
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
KATV
Gas price averages rising; Arkansas's decline in gas prices stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GasBuddy has an update on gas price averages in Little Rock, the state of Arkansas, and the nation. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gas prices for Little Rock have risen 9.5 cents in the last week. Making the average...
KATV
Renters sound the alarm on poor conditions at Conway apartment complex
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — A future tenant and current tenant called Seven On Your Side complaining about the conditions of a Conway apartment complex. One woman drove all the way from Illinois just to find out her apartment was not ready. Meanwhile a current tenant and his family -...
North Little Rock officials break ground on Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
City officials in North Little Rock broke ground on the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza Project Wednesday morning.
Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road
BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
KATV
New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton
BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
Russellville police deactivate Silver Alert in search for missing man
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Update: The Silver Alert has been deactivated. The Russellville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert in their search for a missing man. 76-year-old Terry Pat Beaverson was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive, Russellville, AR 72801 on Friday, Sept. 23...
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
KHBS
This Day in History: Little Rock Nine enroll at Central High School in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this day in 1957, nine black students entered Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, an all-white school. The students, known as the Little Rock Nine, were escorted into the school by the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. The nine that were chosen...
