Spokane Valley shooting suspect appears un court
22-year-old Dontrell Dale was arrested for assault and possession of a stolen firearm. He appeared before a judge on Monday. His bon was set at $500,000.
78-year-old Hayden man killed in house fire
HAYDEN, Idaho — A 78-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Hayden on Saturday night. At approximately 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, dispatch received a report of a structure fire in the 2100 block of West James Crowe Drive in Hayden. Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) arrived at the house shortly after the report, with fire and medical personnel arriving shortly after that.
Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
Man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford sentenced to 304 months in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Le, the man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford, has been sentenced to 304 months in prison. On top of time in prison, he will have to pay $6,620 to Ford's family. Ford gradated from Shadle Park High School and left behind a young son. Last Updated:...
Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Lincoln County issues murder warrant for husband of Moses Lake woman who was found dead
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has issued a nationwide murder warrant for the arrest of Charles Bergman.
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother. Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death. Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her. The suspect, who has not been identified by...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake
HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
