Spokane, WA

KREM2

78-year-old Hayden man killed in house fire

HAYDEN, Idaho — A 78-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Hayden on Saturday night. At approximately 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, dispatch received a report of a structure fire in the 2100 block of West James Crowe Drive in Hayden. Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) arrived at the house shortly after the report, with fire and medical personnel arriving shortly after that.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies in house fire in Hayden

HAYDEN, ID. — One man died after his house caught on fire in Hayden. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says Central Dispatch got a report Saturday of a structure fire off West James Crowe Drive and North Chateaux Drive near West Bordeaux Avenue. Fire and medical personnel arrived...
HAYDEN, ID
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
KHQ Right Now

Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Michael Le
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
KREM2

Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
