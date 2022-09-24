‘Whatever transpired in 17 miles, we have no answers’: Douglas family still searching for answers after daughter killed in Fla. deadly accident

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As Hurricane Ian intensifies, several Southwest Georgia hotels are starting to see an increase in bookings. Greg Daniel, who oversees five of the 13 hotels in Tifton, said Tifton is usually a hot spot for Floridians to come when tropical storms began to form. He said their phones have been ringing nonstop on Monday.

TIFTON, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO