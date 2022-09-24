ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

High school football: Toledo Central Catholic blanks Lima Senior

By Jose Nogueras
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKBYW_0i894ShN00
Lima Senior’s Zaveon Garner (13) and Aaryion Manley bring down Toledo Central Catholic’s Ty’waun Clark during Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium. See more high school football photos at LimaScores.com. Jackelyn Johnson | The Lima News

LIMA — If there is one thing Lima Senior is not going to miss in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is playing Toledo Central Catholic in football. Toledo Central Catholic downed the Spartans 56-0 in the final conference clash between these two teams Friday.

This marks Lima Senior’s third straight loss as the Spartans fall to 3-3 on the year and 0-3 in the TRAC. TCC improves to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. This marks TCC’s 28th straight TRAC victory.

Despite the loss, Lima Senior head coach Alphonso Townsend said he saw some progress and positives from the Spartans.

“We still had some positives and that is what we’ve been working on and need to keep working on,” Townsend said. “We played a great team but we still did some things that helped with our confidence.

Since joining the TRAC in 2011 Lima Senior has not beaten the Irish and after tonight, TCC outscored the Spartans 500-167. This marks the first time the Spartans have been shutout this season and the Irish were the last team to shut out Lima Senior when they did it in 2020.

Including this game, TCC has beaten Lima Senior by an average margin of 34 points and this marks the ninth time in 11 games the Irish have scored 40 or more points on the Spartans and the fifth time in 11 tries the Irish have put up 50 or more points.

Behind a solid running game and timely pass plays, the Irish scored on four of its first five possessions to open up the big lead. TCC missed a late 29 field goal on its sixth possession.

Irish running back Chris Edmonds carried the ball 18 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns. Edmonds scored on runs of 14, 2, 3 and 7 yards.

TCC quarterback Tywaun Cerk was 5 of 11 for 89 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Spartan Zaveon Garner made the pick-off.

The Spartan defense held tough for a half, limiting TCC it 14 points in the first quarter, but the Irish’s ground attack wore down Lima Senior and TCC scored twice more in the second quarter to own a 28-0 lead at halftime. Two more touchdowns by the Irish in the third quarter put the running clock in play and soon the junior varsity teams took to the field.

For the game, TCC had 363 total yards with 274 of those coming on the ground.

Spartan standout Anthony Mosley recorded a sack.

As has been the case the last three games, the Spartan offense was inconsistent. Even though they drove the ball in the first half twice to within the Irish 30 yard line, Lima Senior failed to finish off the drives and gain any type of game-changing momentum.

For the game, Lima Senior was limited to 122 total yards and had minus three yards on the ground.

Spartan quarterback Aiden Howard finished the night 11 of 18 for 93 yards. Spartan receiver Kaden Hampton made three catches for 48 yards.

“We did some things right but we just have to execute,” Townsend said. “If you don’t stop them in all three phases this is what happens.”

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Toledo, OH
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Lima, OH
Sports
City
Sparta, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
Lima, OH
Football
Lima, OH
Education
Toledo, OH
Football
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Putnam educators dive into learning

OTTAWA — The Putnam County Education Service Center brought teachers from across the county together Monday at Ottawa-Glandorf High School to participate in professional development. “It’s nice to see teachers talking,” curriculum coordinator Gary Herman said. “They just don’t have the time to do this when they’re back in...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Catholic School#Catholic Church#Athletic Conference#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Toledo Central Catholic#Spartans#Lima Senior#Trac#Tcc#Irish
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard's Comment On Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer returned to Michigan on Saturday. FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" aired live from Michigan ahead of the Wolverines' home contest against Maryland. The show reportedly had a "no Urban Meyer signs" policy on Saturday morning. Michigan fans were understandably disappointed by the news,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Lima News

‘Styling for Democracy’: Barbershops offer voter registration materials

LIMA — The man in charge of Ohio’s elections spent part of Monday embracing a national pastime: discussing politics in a barbershop. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who is up for reelection in November. is visiting barbershops statewide to encourage community members to vote. LaRose stopped by Bug’s Barbershop on Lima’s North Main Street on Monday afternoon.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold

LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
247
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy