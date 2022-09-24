Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Kalida captures PCL tournament title
OTTAWA — Kalida edged Ottoville by one stroke to take first at the Putnam County League tournament at Pike Runs Golf Club Monday. Kalida finished with a 332 and Ottoville was second with a 333. Leipsic was third with a score of 349, followed by Miller City (363), Pandora-Gilboa (388), Columbus Grove (390) and Fort Jennings (402).
sprintcarandmidget.com
Courtney Ends All Star Drought At Eldora
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Snapping what was to become an unexpected winless spell with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, Tyler Courtney won Saturday‘s 4-Crown Nationals feature at Eldora Speedway. It was Courtney‘s seventh of the All Star season, was as rich as it...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
Lima News
Births
Sept. 17 — Samantha and Jonah Lee, Spencerville, boy. Sept. 19 — Sara Anthony and Freddie Watkins, Wapakoneta, girl; Sabrina and Curtis Creps, Wapakoneta, boy; Lillian San Jose Diaz and Elder Lopez Rodriguez, Lima, girl. Sept. 23 — Katelyn Rimmer and Jacob Frieson, Lima, boy. Mercy Health-St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS homecoming parade takes flight
There was a chill in the air, but that didn’t stop Laker Nation from giving the kids a warm reception at the 2022 Indian Lake Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally Thursday evening in downtown Russells Point. The streets were lined with fans and families, cheering on 2022 Homecoming...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
The Lima News
Delphos school board hears updates
DELPHOS — Delphos schools held a normal early school-year school board meeting. There was nothing exceptional or controversial happening, but a lot of normal early-school-year business. Robert Holbein, principal at Franklin Elementary, reported to the Delphos school board that there are 336 students enrolled. Extended Learning Fall tutoring will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
Lima News
102nd birthday: Frederic Andrews
BEAVERDAM — Frederic Andrews is celebrating his 102nd birthday with a celebration at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Thirsy’s in Beaverdam. Andrews was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Bluffton to Paul and Clara Andrews. On May 16, 1948 he married Orpha (Johnson) Andrews and she died in 1993.
wktn.com
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday
One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
Sidney Daily News
Country Concert 23 headliners announced
FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans. The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.
peakofohio.com
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Back in front of a class
Being just a little over two years removed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the beginning of this school year is the closest to past normality for many colleges and universities. The four freshmen English composition classes that I teach at Ohio State University’s Lima campus during the fall...
WANE-TV
Police: woman slams into semi in DeKalb County after animal distracts her
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler. Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck...
Law enforcement gather for procession to Richmond Officer Seara Burton’s funeral
RICHMOND — Local law enforcement gathered Monday morning to travel to Richmond, Indiana, where funeral services for Officer Seara Burton will take place. >> PHOTOS: Local law enforcement gather to process to Officer Seara Burton’s funeral. Members of law enforcement from police and fire agencies across the Miami...
Comments / 0