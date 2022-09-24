ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!

The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
NBC San Diego

Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen

Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
San Diego Business Journal

Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley

A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
NBC San Diego

Fight to Keep ‘Mega Church' Out of Del Cerro, Heats Up

The City of San Diego is in the middle of the approval process for a proposed project, a congregation called All People’s Church. The church purchased the vacant and overgrown lot, located where College Avenue meets Interstate 8. Just recently, the city completed its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing a proposed 54,476 square foot church and more than 71,000 sq. ft. parking structure and lot. The church would have 900 seats, as well as room for offices, Sunday school programs and a gymnasium.
kusi.com

NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body. The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double...
UCSD Guardian

UC San Diego’s Acceptance of Controversial TikToker shows Administration’s Disregard Toward Indian Women

Even now, it’s difficult for me to describe the way my stomach dropped when I first heard that Avaneesh Kanala was coming to UC San Diego. At first glance, Kanala might seem like an average UCSD transfer student, but a quick search of his name will pull up the TikTok account where he spews racist and misogynistic “hot takes” to over 350,000 followers. I’ve had the misfortune of seeing his videos on my “For You Page” for the past couple years, but the thought of him coming here was truly gut-wrenching.
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
KPBS

El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers

The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
kusi.com

Excessive heat warning issued for San Diego County deserts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 today, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related...
