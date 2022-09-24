Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Gold Finch, A Modern Delicatessen Rooted In Ashkenazi And Sephardic-Style Cooking, Open In San Diego
Rooted in Jewish immigrant culture and cuisine, Gold Finch focuses on recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking
kusi.com
Parents raise concerns about Halloween flyer shared on School District platform
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents in the Encinitas School District raised concerns about a flyer shared on the school district’s platform. The flier is promoting “The queerest free Halloween party for youth and families”. Attorney Paul Jonna of LiMandri & Jonna LLP joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner...
San Diego-based 'City Tacos' sells 3 million tacos
The restaurant, City Tacos, was founded by Gerry Torres in San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2014.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
NBC San Diego
Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen
Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
NBC San Diego
‘Sexy Streets?' San Diego Families Frustrated Over Lack of Repairs on Their Street
A basketball hoop is pretty much unused at a cul de sac found at the end of Hermes Street in southwest San Diego. The reason? The street conditions could also be dangerous, according to the families who live here. "He was walking to my house and he was about right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
San Diego Business Journal
Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley
A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Fight to Keep ‘Mega Church' Out of Del Cerro, Heats Up
The City of San Diego is in the middle of the approval process for a proposed project, a congregation called All People’s Church. The church purchased the vacant and overgrown lot, located where College Avenue meets Interstate 8. Just recently, the city completed its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing a proposed 54,476 square foot church and more than 71,000 sq. ft. parking structure and lot. The church would have 900 seats, as well as room for offices, Sunday school programs and a gymnasium.
kusi.com
NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body. The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double...
UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego’s Acceptance of Controversial TikToker shows Administration’s Disregard Toward Indian Women
Even now, it’s difficult for me to describe the way my stomach dropped when I first heard that Avaneesh Kanala was coming to UC San Diego. At first glance, Kanala might seem like an average UCSD transfer student, but a quick search of his name will pull up the TikTok account where he spews racist and misogynistic “hot takes” to over 350,000 followers. I’ve had the misfortune of seeing his videos on my “For You Page” for the past couple years, but the thought of him coming here was truly gut-wrenching.
Opinion: The Upcoming Make-or-Break Moment for San Diego’s Housing Crisis
The San Diego region has been in a housing crisis for decades. Now, we’re the most unaffordable place to live in the country. The statistics are easy to find and hard to digest:. 171,685 homes are needed within the next 7 years. This demand is not likely to be...
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
KPBS
El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers
The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
kusi.com
Excessive heat warning issued for San Diego County deserts
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for the San Diego County deserts with temperatures expected to reach 110 today, according to the National Weather Service. The excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related...
Excessive heat with chance of showers, thunderstorms this week
Extreme heat will hit San Diego County before a cool down ahead this week.
Comments / 0