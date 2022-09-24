Read full article on original website
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Man who shot and killed Shadle Park graduate sentenced to 25 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and killed a Shadle Park graduate in downtown Spokane was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. The courtroom was filled with friends and family of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford, who was shot to death outside of Lucky's Bar in July 2021 by Michael Le, a former friend.
Man shot Friday night in Spokane Valley now in stable condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One man is in stable condition after being shot late Friday night in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block of E. 4th Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and...
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire near downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced road closures near downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The fire started inside an apartment near South Maple Street and West 6th Avenue. As of 6:00 a.m., the fire was out, although some smoke still lingered in the immediate area. Maple Street...
Police: Missing Moses Lake couple's last phone data recorded in Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate two missing Moses Lake residents last seen on Sunday. 53-year-old Theresa Bergman and her husband 54-year-old Charles Bergman from did not return home as expected on Sunday. Theresa was last seen at the Spokane International...
Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol. According to WSP, the crash blocked one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. That lane has since...
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
Spokane City Council to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night's legislative session, Spokane City Council voted unanimously on a resolution that commits the city to working with Washington State Legislature to pursue funding for a regional law enforcement training center. According to a press release from the city, the Spokane Police Department's (SPD)...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance
SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
Spokane police investigating man for scamming at least two people in cryptocurrency scheme
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have interviewed not one, but two people who say they were tricked into giving a man tens of thousands of dollars, believing he was a cryptocurrency investor. The first victim, an Uber driver, told police a passenger he picked up claimed to work for...
Stormwater treatment project aims to clean water before it enters the river
SPOKANE, Wash. — Today construction begins on the. This water filtration project will not only impact the treatment facility, but also recreation in the area. One of the most notable changes the public will notice is the closure of the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area.
USPS ‘Mega Blitz’ hiring job fair happening on Sept. 29- 30
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a two-day job fair hiring at 103 postal facilities across Washington on Sept. 29 and 30. The two-day hiring “Mega Blitz” is trying to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks in six USPS facilities including Colville, Greenacres, Pullman, Shadle Garland, the Spokane Mail Processing Facility and Veradale.
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
Local candidates discuss growing domestic violence issue in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous that law enforcement respond to. For the victims that come forward, reporting the abuse and going through the legal system can be traumatizing. "We need to believe victims, that's not to say that there isn't a burden of...
Spokane County 911 emergency line has been restored
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — At this time, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications has confirmed that 911 services in Spokane County have been restored. The 911 emergency line in the Spokane County area experienced intermittent technical difficulties on Thursday, Sept. 22. Spokane Regional Communications Emergency (SREC 911) tweeted about the outrage.
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
