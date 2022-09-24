ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA



KREM2

Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
KREM2

Firefighters respond to early morning apartment fire near downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced road closures near downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning. The fire started inside an apartment near South Maple Street and West 6th Avenue. As of 6:00 a.m., the fire was out, although some smoke still lingered in the immediate area. Maple Street...
SPOKANE, WA
#Suicide#A Separation#Murder#Violent Crime
KREM2

Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance

SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.
KREM2

USPS ‘Mega Blitz’ hiring job fair happening on Sept. 29- 30

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a two-day job fair hiring at 103 postal facilities across Washington on Sept. 29 and 30. The two-day hiring “Mega Blitz” is trying to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks in six USPS facilities including Colville, Greenacres, Pullman, Shadle Garland, the Spokane Mail Processing Facility and Veradale.
COLVILLE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane County 911 emergency line has been restored

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — At this time, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications has confirmed that 911 services in Spokane County have been restored. The 911 emergency line in the Spokane County area experienced intermittent technical difficulties on Thursday, Sept. 22. Spokane Regional Communications Emergency (SREC 911) tweeted about the outrage.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
