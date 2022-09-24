Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing occurred Thursday night around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of West Huron in Pontiac near Webster Elementary School.

Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim, 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. Lewis-Lefler tried to run, but collapsed about 50 yards away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries early Friday morning.

Half-an-hour after the stabbing, the suspect was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Monroe St. He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be charged on Monday.

Oakland County detectives have not yet determined a motive, but it likely relates to the initial argument between the two men.