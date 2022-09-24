ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdf7c_0i892ajt00

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing occurred Thursday night around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of West Huron in Pontiac near Webster Elementary School.

Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim, 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. Lewis-Lefler tried to run, but collapsed about 50 yards away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries early Friday morning.

Half-an-hour after the stabbing, the suspect was arrested at his home in the 100 block of Monroe St. He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be charged on Monday.

Oakland County detectives have not yet determined a motive, but it likely relates to the initial argument between the two men.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
DEARBORN, MI
WKBW-TV

Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Violent Crime#Webster Elementary School
ClickOnDetroit.com

Undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit; 2 in custody

DETROIT – An undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot early Tuesday morning in Northwest Detroit. According to MSP, an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Riverview Street near Telegraph Road and I-96 when someone started shooting at them. A male trooper was reportedly hit by gunfire.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Flint Journal

Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case

LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing

Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy