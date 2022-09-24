Read full article on original website
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
Police: Fond du Lac man accidentally shot himself in the leg
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to the Mobile Station on 362 North Peters Avenue Friday night around 10:08pm for a report of a man who shot himself in the leg. Officers on scene immediately began life-saving measures, the 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was later taken to a nearby hospital; authorities say he is in serious but stable condition.
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman who was reported missing and considered endangered has been found safe, police say. Police said the woman, who we are no longer identifying, “is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities.”. She was last seen Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m....
Green Bay police breaking stigma surrounding suicide, mental illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is taking proactive steps to address mental health in the force with its new comprehensive wellness program, launched a few months back. “You meet people on, a lot of times, the worst days in their lives,” said Police Chief Chris...
Ripon mental care facility is a first for Wisconsin
Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry. Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students will still discuss controversial issues in the classroom but without teachers offering their personal viewpoint. Local...
Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics
These below-average temperatures won't last all week. Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry.
Kaukauna school’s Soup-er Bowl collects over 2,600 cans for pantry
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at New Directions Learning Community, a public charter school in Kaukauna, collected more than 2,600 cans of soup for the St. Joseph Food Program. Monday night the total came to 2,637 cans. NDLC ran a service project called the NDLC Soup-er Bowl last week, bringing...
Sheboygan County resident is first human West Nile patient in 2022
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s nearly the end of September, but Wisconsin health officials identified the first case of West Nile virus in a human this year. The first case is a person living in Sheboygan County. The Department of Health Services didn’t provide any further information about them.
Manitowoc teachers told not to give opinion on controversial issues
Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) - A policy change in Manitowoc means teachers can no longer voice their opinion on controversial issues in the classroom. This, after a unanimous vote of the school board recently which has also led to some debate on social media. While students in Manitowoc will still engage...
Oshkosh Defense awarded Army contract to build trailers
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract to build trailers for the U.S. Army. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command for Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System. The five-year contract is valued at $263.2 Million. It requires Oshkosh Defense build 466...
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort. “So up here we...
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
Green Bay volunteer in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Puerto Rico continues recovering from Hurricane Fiona, Action 2 News spoke to an American Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay before he headed to the island this weekend. Darwin Borrely is a disaster program specialist for the Red Cross. He was born and raised...
EXCLUSIVE: Green Bay family shares NICU journey during NICU Awareness Month
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay family wants parents to know they are not alone if their baby has to spend time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. September is NICU Awareness Month. Bethany said being a NICU mom is scary, but having a local level III NICU...
SSM Health set to open mental health day stabilization unit
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new facility, to help those in mental health crisis, is set to open later this year in Ripon. The mental health day stabilization unit, at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, is the first-of-its-kind facility in the state. The new service was supported by a more...
