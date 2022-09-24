The Eagles took on the Poteet Aggies this past Friday night for the Oaken Bucket. The Aggies scored first off a pick six but Jayce Krauskopf blocked the PAT. Later on in the game Sean Ramos connected to Diego Luna for a 76 yard touchdown. The Eagles kept it rolling with the defense shutting out the Aggies or creating turnovers through the 2nd and 3rd quarter. Also during the second and third quarter, Ramos connected with Isaac Henrichson for a 32 yard touchdown, Ramos connected with Luna again for a 45 yard touchdown and Michael Castillo added a 22 yard rushing touchdown. Joe Manuel Ortiz led the defense with Adrian Garcia, Ricky Alcorta, and Jayce Krauskopf. The Aggies did score again late making the final score 28-13.

POTEET, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO