Golf

golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler

What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth’s unique brand of golf is hard to explain. Ask Justin Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many ways to describe the strangeness of Jordan Spieth golf. Let us try a few. Jordan Spieth golf is like flying economy and getting upgraded to first class. It’s like getting hit by a bus and finding a winning scratch-off ticket on the windshield. It’s like using the sidewalk to cook a perfect souffle. And at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth golf is … surprisingly tame?
The Spun

Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Golf.com

‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Golf.com

Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
Golf.com

The problem with team match-play telecasts (and how to fix it)

To golf fans watching from home, context is everything in team match-play events. Yes, the score of the match you’re watching in any given moment matters, but not knowing the status of all the other matches in any given moment diminishes the viewing experience. The isn’t a new observation,...
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup

A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf.com

Pro makes clutch final-hole birdie to steal French Open title

The 18th hole at Le Golf National, host of this week’s Cazoo Open De France, is perhaps one of the toughest finishers on the DP World Tour this season. The tee shot presents water all along the left side and bunkers down the right. The second is even more terrifying, forcing a carry over water to a peninsula green, giving a chance for the ball to trundle over the green and back into the lake, if hit to the right.
Golf.com

At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event

Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
Golf.com

LIV Golf unveiled its $50 million team championship. Here’s how it works

Team golf as we know it is getting turned on its side next month when LIV Golf hosts its first Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. The upstart league announced the format for its final 2022 event Tuesday, which will incorporate byes, singles matches, stroke play and alternate shot. Even teams selecting their opponents.
MIAMI, FL

