Wanted man arrested following police chase through Ottawa, Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY ( KSNT ) – One man was arrested on several charges following a police chase through Ottawa and into rural Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located James Burnett, Jr., Friday afternoon in downtown Ottawa. He was wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections on a parole absconder warrant. Burnett was believed to be armed with a handgun and had threatened to shoot law enforcement officers.

Franklin County deputies and officers with the Ottawa Police Department tried to stop Burnett, but he drove away, headed south out of town.

Deputies and officers chased Burnett south on U.S. Highway 59. They were able to deploy spike strips and deflate Burnett’s tires. Kansas Highway Patrol’s Tactical Vehicle Intervention unit was called in to assist after deputies say Burnett’s driving became erratic.

Once TVI officers stopped the car, deputies say Burnett ran into a corn field. A deputy deployed K-9 Officer Duke to assist with the arrest, but officers on the scene were able to take Burnett into custody without the dog’s assistance.

Burnett is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Flee and elude

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving

Other outstanding warrants

