ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
bucknellian.net

Mask mandate reinstated on campus, then removed days later

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Sept. 23 to include that the mask mandate was lifted on Sept. 22. The campus received an email from Gregg Rokavec, director of Safety & Risk Management, on Sept. 19 announcing that masks would be required in all indoor campus spaces until further notice, but the mandate was then removed on Sept. 22 — just three days later.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

The sights and sounds of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Showcasing what the 167 Bloomsburg Fair has to offer, PA live! host, Chris Bohinski, visited many hotspots at the fair. From the pig pen to the food tent, the Bloomsburg Fair has much to offer for those visiting Columbia County. Featured on PA live!, Paul Yoachim of the Pork Producers of […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, PA
Lewisburg, PA
Coronavirus
City
Lewisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Union County, PA
Coronavirus
Lewisburg, PA
Education
Lewisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Transmission Rate#Linus College#Linus Covid#General Health#Bucknell University#Cdc
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NorthcentralPA.com

Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Veterans Park groundbreaking: a day to give thanks

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven Veteran Dave Harger’s dream is one step closer to reality. Harger is the head of the Committee to Renew Veterans Park across from the courthouse in Lock Haven and Monday afternoon he presided over an informal groundbreaking, one that featured many thanks for those moving the park renewal project into its next phase.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boiling Springs field hockey cruises past Susquehanna Twp. behind Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett

Boiling Spring earned an emphatic 6-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. The Bubblers led 4-0 by halftime and never allowed the Indians to give them a run. Reagan Eickhoff and Shae Bennett paced the Bubblers offensively. Eickhoff led the way with three goals, while Bennett finished with one goal and two assists. Olivia Heyman and Lexi Boyle chipped in one goal apiece, while Genna Buch picked up two assists. Alex Bandura tallied one assist, respectively.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy