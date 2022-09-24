Read full article on original website
Mask mandate reinstated on campus, then removed days later
Editor’s note: This story was updated on Sept. 23 to include that the mask mandate was lifted on Sept. 22. The campus received an email from Gregg Rokavec, director of Safety & Risk Management, on Sept. 19 announcing that masks would be required in all indoor campus spaces until further notice, but the mandate was then removed on Sept. 22 — just three days later.
Bucknell resuming indoor masking mandate due to rising COVID-19 risk
LEWISBURG – The indoor masking mandate has returned to Bucknell University because Union County’s risk assessment for COVID-19 has been rated high by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That high transmission rating automatically kicked in the university’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester that require at...
