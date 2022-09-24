ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach firefighters rescue dachshund from a well

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wbe9S_0i890hqY00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On September 2, 2022, the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call about a dachshund that had fallen into a well.

Chloe, a 18 lb. 13-year-old dachshund, had fallen into a hole where a dried up well had previously been and got stuck on a pipe about 10 feet down. Firefighting crews from Engine 20, Ladder 16, and Rescue 2, carefully placed a rope around her to keep her from falling off the pipe, and to secure her while they worked to remove her.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the call and rescued Chloe in less than an hour. She was rescued in good condition and looked over by Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Flames engulf Chesapeake warehouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Flames engulfed a warehouse in Chesapeake Monday evening. According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., Airgas National Welders, in the 4300 of Bainbridge Boulevard, caught on fire at 7 p.m. The department tweeted photos of the fire, showing heavy flames coming from the building. Chesapeake Fire Lt....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

Suffolk Fire and Rescue saves family pet from house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a call in the 2000 Block of Petersen Way, in Downtown Suffolk Sunday just after 1 p.m., the department said in a release. Crews arrived just after 1:15 p.m. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story house.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Rescue, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WAVY News 10

Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash …. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy