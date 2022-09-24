Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd
Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
Patrick Cantlay has interesting answer about joining LIV
The PGA Tour has already lost several of its best young stars to LIV Golf. It does not sound like Patrick Cantlay will be the next, but has he ruled out making the jump? Not exactly. Cantlay told Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier this week that he has no plans to leave...
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Watch: Jordan Spieth mimics 'Lion King', raises son Sammy to Presidents Cup crowd
If the scene that unfolded Sunday on the first tee at Quail Hollow Club is any indication, Sammy Spieth is the next heir to the throne. Shortly before beginning his Sunday singles match in the 2022 Presidents Cup against Cam Davis, Jordan Spieth walked out to big cheers from the home crowd as he walked over to his wife, Annie Spieth, and their son, Sammy.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo
Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL・
Golf.com
Where is Tiger Woods? Busy caddying for his son Charlie’s career-low round
If there was any doubt that we’ve transitioned into a new stage of Tiger Woods’ pro golf career, this week answered in a quietly emphatic way. Woods was not on hand in Charlotte, where American golf’s brightest minds and best players were busy at the Presidents Cup.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth’s unique brand of golf is hard to explain. Ask Justin Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many ways to describe the strangeness of Jordan Spieth golf. Let us try a few. Jordan Spieth golf is like flying economy and getting upgraded to first class. It’s like getting hit by a bus and finding a winning scratch-off ticket on the windshield. It’s like using the sidewalk to cook a perfect souffle. And at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth golf is … surprisingly tame?
theScore
U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time
The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Golf.com
At this Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman made it easy to root for the other team
Trevor Immelman faced a Presidents Cup captaincy unlike any other. His side has always been the underdog in this biennial event, winning just once in its history. But this year, against the backdrop of LIV Golf’s unlikely rise, Immelman barely knew who would be on his team. When players...
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Can the Internationals actually pull off the Presidents Cup upset?
Check in each day of this week’s Presidents Cup for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topic at Quail Hollow Club, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. The 14th Presidents Cup comes down to 12 singles matches on Sunday...
Golf.com
After Tom Kim’s clutch putt came a sporting gesture that most fans missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim’s clutch birdie to buoy the International team on Saturday evening was unquestionably the moment of the tournament, and the visitors reacted in turn. As the ball dropped into the side of the cup, Kim turned to his teammates, threw his hat to the...
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup for ‘Personal Reasons’
After an emotional doubles match with Roger Federer, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opted out of the remainder of the team event.
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf.com
Pro makes clutch final-hole birdie to steal French Open title
The 18th hole at Le Golf National, host of this week’s Cazoo Open De France, is perhaps one of the toughest finishers on the DP World Tour this season. The tee shot presents water all along the left side and bunkers down the right. The second is even more terrifying, forcing a carry over water to a peninsula green, giving a chance for the ball to trundle over the green and back into the lake, if hit to the right.
