ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd

Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
GOLF
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Quail Hollow Club#Americans#International
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth’s unique brand of golf is hard to explain. Ask Justin Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many ways to describe the strangeness of Jordan Spieth golf. Let us try a few. Jordan Spieth golf is like flying economy and getting upgraded to first class. It’s like getting hit by a bus and finding a winning scratch-off ticket on the windshield. It’s like using the sidewalk to cook a perfect souffle. And at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth golf is … surprisingly tame?
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time

The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
Golf.com

‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
GOLF
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement

One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
MOTORSPORTS
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup

A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro makes clutch final-hole birdie to steal French Open title

The 18th hole at Le Golf National, host of this week’s Cazoo Open De France, is perhaps one of the toughest finishers on the DP World Tour this season. The tee shot presents water all along the left side and bunkers down the right. The second is even more terrifying, forcing a carry over water to a peninsula green, giving a chance for the ball to trundle over the green and back into the lake, if hit to the right.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy