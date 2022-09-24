Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: IU basketball great Isiah Thomas on his journey to reaching his hoop dream
Listen as legendary IU point guard Isiah Thomas joined the Agee and Gates podcast for a lengthy look at his upbringing and basketball career. At IU, Thomas started every game he played. He was a member and leader of two Indiana teams that won Big Ten Championships. During his second and final season at IU, Thomas led the Hoosiers in scoring and set a single-season school record for assists with 197.
Bryant's big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana 45-24
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday. The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a victory...
Longtime WTHR employee Walter 'Butch' Bates passes away at 73
INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime WTHR employee Walter "Butch" Bates died on Sept. 22 at the age of 73. Bates was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone that knew him. As a child, he had an interest in aviation and, after graduating high school, enlisted in the Army....
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Missing Avon teen found safe
UPDATE: The Avon Police Department have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen who was last seen at school Friday. The department said that 14-year-old Priscilla Brent has been reported missing. She […]
WTHR
Subaru shooting investigation underway in Lafayette
There is a shooting investigation underway right now at the Subaru plant in Lafayette. We are working to find out if anyone is hurt.
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
wbiw.com
New bridge opens up with I-65 Finish Line project and more
INDIANA – Late last week, crews opened the new Mann Road bridge over I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. It is the fourth of five overpasses to be successfully replaced in phases since last year. The new bridges will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath....
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: It'll be cool and breezy for Colts' home opener against the Chiefs
INDIANAPOLIS — It's going to be on the cooler side and breezy for the Indianapolis Colts' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Tailgating hours during the morning are expected to be dry and partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 60s. Make sure you secure loose...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Indiana Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is on its trek toward Florida. While the Sunshine State prepares for the hurricane to make landfall, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and staff are setting up evacuation shelters, including volunteers from Indiana. Five Red Cross...
guideposts.org
Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana
My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
wrtv.com
Man dies after early Sunday morning car crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man died Sunday after police say he was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 38th Street just before 3 a.m. Police say the driver, Darrett Andre Lee Jr.,...
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces opening date for Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesales Club location will open to shoppers on Friday, September 30, the company announced. The store, located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville, will be BJ’s 231st location in the United States. There will be a BJ’s Gas location along with the warehouse store. “We can’t wait to open […]
