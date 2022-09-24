ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors have new advice about melatonin for children as overdoses rise

ATLANTA — Doctors are providing new advice to parents considering giving melatonin to children to help them sleep.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine now suggests parents seek medical advice before giving melatonin to children.

The Academy suggests parents treat melatonin like other medications and keep it out of the reach of children and discussing melatonin with a pediatric health care professional. If melatonin is used, the Academy says parents should follow the healthcare professional’s recommendations on the dose and timing.

The executive director of the Georgia Poison Center said it saw a more than 150% increase in melatonin poisonings in children under the age of 13 in the past five years.

In many cases, kids are eating too much of it because they think it’s candy.

Too much melatonin can be harmful for adults and especially for children.

Dr. Gaylord Lopez, the Executive Director of the Georgia Poison Center, called the increase in melatonin calls in children under the age of 13 alarming.

“In 2017, we had somewhere in the neighborhood of 700 calls. And when you look at 2021 last year, we had over 1,800. That’s two and a half times that’s a 151% increase,” Lopez said.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a jump in melatonin poisonings in children across the country — up 530% in the last 10 years. Two children died.

Here in Georgia, there haven’t been any deaths, but some children have ended up in the emergency room.

“While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders, like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or adults fall asleep faster,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, vice chair of the AASM Public Safety Committee and a pulmonology, sleep medicine, and critical care specialist at Indiana University Health Physicians. “Instead of turning to melatonin, parents should work on encouraging their children to develop good sleep habits, like setting a regular bedtime and wake time, having a bedtime routine, and limiting screen time as bedtime approaches.”

Patsy Rainwater Welch
2d ago

parents need to stop using medications to get children to sleep..it helps me at low dose,but leaves slightly hungover..more physical exercise is usually the best for a good night sleep.

Reply
4
Cecilia Ingram
3d ago

l have concerns about this drug.l am in my late 40's and one put me to sleep.And l feel that if one put me to sleep. ? what harm or damage is it's affecting one through Five years old and up to 10 year olds.Parents you are responsible for your actions and c consequences.I feel like if this drugs has kill one child that's still is too many don't let this drug be the death of your child.Just because they won't go to sleep for you.These kids are special so why do you want to play with their lives or bury them.Youre bring poison from the store to inside your home.Is this legally and why is this allow?What happens to the old days of parents been responsible for the their children and been safe and having guide lines ?

Reply
3
Roz
2d ago

I refuse to give this to my grands. I try to tire them out through playing.

Reply
5
