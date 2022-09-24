ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul George Gives Update on Health

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

LA Clippers star Paul George is feeling healthy

Having battled injuries throughout his time with the LA Clippers, star forward Paul George has not always had an entire offseason to work on his game. During a recent Q & A session at the KIA Forum, George revealed that he is feeling great, and has not taken much time off this summer.

"Other than getting married, I haven't taken any time off this summer," George said. "Every week I've just been punching the clock, punching the time sheet. Just wanting to get better, wanting to stay in shape. Worked on my body a ton, working on my game a ton, I'm healthy going into the season."

With a healthy Paul George and presumably a healthy Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers expect to contend in the Western Conference. Injuries have plagued the team each of the last three seasons, but if they can avoid extended absences from their top talent, few if any teams are better positioned to win it all.

Recognizing he has not always had the opportunity to utilize an entire offseason, George only took time off from basketball this summer for his wedding. Before and after that celebration, George was in the gym working on his game. For the Clippers and their fans, this is exciting to hear, and will likely be even more exciting to watch in just a few weeks.

Los Angeles, CA
