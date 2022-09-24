ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime.

78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.

“I’m concerned that it’s going to get pushed under the rug and no justice is going to come for my mother,” said Mixon’s son Charles Kimsey.

Police have charged 69-year-old Gloria Franklin with voluntary manslaughter in the crime.

Kimsey says minutes after his mother blew the horn at Franklin for holding up traffic in the parking deck back in March, Franklin allegedly tackled her from behind and then an SUV ran over Mixon.

Kimsey says an Atlanta police officer described to him what could be observed on surveillance video.

“He said that woman hit my mom like a linebacker football player from behind and that’s what knocked her out,” Kimsey said.

Jaqueline Mixon was a retired Douglas County sheriff’s deputy still active at 78, teaching baking and delivering cars across the country for a local car dealer.

A judge granted the senior citizen defendant Gloria Franklin bond in the spring.

A spokesman for the Fulton County district attorney’s office tells us that pushed the case down the queue behind other violent crimes where there’s a 90-day deadline to indict or release.

The DA’s office still has a backlog of unindicted cases dating to former DA Paul Howard.

They expect to finally clear out that backlog of 2020 cases by the end of the year.

The DA’s office says Franklin is still in the queue to be indicted and the delay is only because of the backlog of cases.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 29

Angelica Picklles
2d ago

This is so sad. Prayers for her son & everyone affected by this senseless act. Dang.. who deserves to die or let alone hit because of blowing a horn. The world we live in. You gotta love on people & love ones daily. Let all this hate go. It makes no sense. If no one told you today…. I Love You All. I really do. Life is so much better when you Love & Smile. Be blessed everyone & continued prayers for the family to get the justice they deserve.

Reply(2)
12
kubrabaker
2d ago

Justice will come!! It may take time.. I had something similar for something very small and it took TWO years! Praying for all involved in this horrible act.

Reply(1)
9
WHAT THE HECK
2d ago

Fulton County district attorney’s office tells us that pushed the case down the queue behind other violent crimes. JUST HOW VIOLENT IS MUDER. Or maybe she was a retired cop and the AD's OFFICE has to much respect for cop KILLERS

Reply
5
Comments / 0

Community Policy