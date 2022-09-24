Chargers vs. Jaguars DFS lineup: What to do with James Robinson, Travis Etienne Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.

