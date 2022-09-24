Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse investigation. Police said if you have any information about the woman in the photos you can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290. The reference case number is 22-0003882.
mocomotive.com
Man shot by deputies after shooting wife, pointing gun at authorities, Montgomery County officials say
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot multiple times Monday by deputies in the Magnolia area, according to Montgomery County authorities. It happened on Beyette Road just off FM 1774, southeast of Magnolia proper. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the house just before noon…
mocomotive.com
Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said. MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m. According to deputies,…
mocomotive.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did n…. Original Article:...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to murdering lover’s husband
An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to murdering his lover's husband.
mocomotive.com
Suspect steals more than $4K worth of baseball bats in Spring, sheriff says
SPRING, Texas — A burglary suspect seen stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball bats is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said the man stole the bats from Dugout Sports on I-45 in Spring back on Sept. 9 around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance footage showed the man…
madillrecord.net
Kingston man arrested for Kidnapping and other crimes
A Kingston man was arrested for kidnapping and other charges after an altercation. It all began at approximately 1:00 a.m. on September 26 when the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call about a Domestic Abuse situation in the southern part of the county. The reporting party told...
Oklahoma man admits killing pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty, his lawyer says
An Oklahoma man admitted to fatally shooting a pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year after saying the killing was her only escape from decades of abuse, his lawyer said Monday. Kahlil Square, 27, entered the guilty plea a charge of first-degree murder last week,...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX — On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies…
KXII.com
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening. Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of...
20-year-old woman in custody after allegedly shooting 2 sisters during argument, records show
According to charging documents, the victims told police they got into a verbal altercation with a man and his girlfriend, who's charged in the shooting.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com
REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reward-wanted-reward/
KWTX
Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
mocomotive.com
GRASS FIRE-CROWN RANCH
1038AM-Reported grass fire on Crown Ct. -The dry air is moving in, 81 Counties now are under a Burn Ban. This does not include Montgomery County. Please be cautious on outdoor burning. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grass-fire-crown-ranch/
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town
GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer arrived to respond to a call about a fight at a convenience store. The Hunt County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Shaun Lucas of the death of Jonathan Price. Lucas was an officer in Wolfe City where Price, who had played football for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, was a city employee, personal trainer and bodybuilder with dreams of starting his own fitness center. Lucas was charged with murdering Price the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and fired from the police force five days later. Wolfe City, about 70 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border, has a population of about 1,500 people.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County notebook: Inside the Sept. 27 Commissioners Court agenda
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will return for a Sept. 27 session of Commissioners Court. The county agenda can be accessed online, and…
KXII.com
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.
