Mead, OK

KXII.com

Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse investigation. Police said if you have any information about the woman in the photos you can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290. The reference case number is 22-0003882.
SHERMAN, TX
mocomotive.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did n…. Original Article:...
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
SPRING, TX
madillrecord.net

Kingston man arrested for Kidnapping and other crimes

A Kingston man was arrested for kidnapping and other charges after an altercation. It all began at approximately 1:00 a.m. on September 26 when the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call about a Domestic Abuse situation in the southern part of the county. The reporting party told...
KINGSTON, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reward-wanted-reward/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
LIVINGSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

GRASS FIRE-CROWN RANCH

1038AM-Reported grass fire on Crown Ct. -The dry air is moving in, 81 Counties now are under a Burn Ban. This does not include Montgomery County. Please be cautious on outdoor burning. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grass-fire-crown-ranch/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash

Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer arrived to respond to a call about a fight at a convenience store. The Hunt County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Shaun Lucas of the death of Jonathan Price. Lucas was an officer in Wolfe City where Price, who had played football for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, was a city employee, personal trainer and bodybuilder with dreams of starting his own fitness center. Lucas was charged with murdering Price the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and fired from the police force five days later. Wolfe City, about 70 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border, has a population of about 1,500 people.
WOLFE CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County notebook: Inside the Sept. 27 Commissioners Court agenda

Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will return for a Sept. 27 session of Commissioners Court. The county agenda can be accessed online, and…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.

