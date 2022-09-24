ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse investigation. Police said if you have any information about the woman in the photos you can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290. The reference case number is 22-0003882.
SHERMAN, TX
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did n…. Original Article:...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
SPRING, TX
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away

A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reward-wanted-reward/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
Guilty plea from gunman in Ada pastor's murder

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Kahlil Square, accused in the the 2021 shooting that took the life of Ada pastor David Evans, has entered a guilty plea. The Pontotoc County court clerk's office said Square accepted a "blind plea" on Thursday. That means the judge in his case will receive evidence and other case materials through a pre-sentence investigation.
ADA, OK
GRASS FIRE-CROWN RANCH

1038AM-Reported grass fire on Crown Ct. -The dry air is moving in, 81 Counties now are under a Burn Ban. This does not include Montgomery County. Please be cautious on outdoor burning. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grass-fire-crown-ranch/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

