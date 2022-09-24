Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
KXII.com
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse investigation. Police said if you have any information about the woman in the photos you can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290. The reference case number is 22-0003882.
mocomotive.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did n…. Original Article:...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
mocomotive.com
Suspect steals more than $4K worth of baseball bats in Spring, sheriff says
SPRING, Texas — A burglary suspect seen stealing thousands of dollars worth of baseball bats is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said the man stole the bats from Dugout Sports on I-45 in Spring back on Sept. 9 around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance footage showed the man…
mocomotive.com
Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said. MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m. According to deputies,…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX — On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies…
Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee
A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death. Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter. Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple...
Oklahoma man admits killing pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty, his lawyer says
An Oklahoma man admitted to fatally shooting a pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year after saying the killing was her only escape from decades of abuse, his lawyer said Monday. Kahlil Square, 27, entered the guilty plea a charge of first-degree murder last week,...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
mocomotive.com
REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/reward-wanted-reward/
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
KTUL
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
KXII.com
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening. Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of...
KXII.com
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck in Love County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road at 7:50 a.m. Troopers said a pickup driven by 36-year-old Miranda...
KTEN.com
Guilty plea from gunman in Ada pastor's murder
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Kahlil Square, accused in the the 2021 shooting that took the life of Ada pastor David Evans, has entered a guilty plea. The Pontotoc County court clerk's office said Square accepted a "blind plea" on Thursday. That means the judge in his case will receive evidence and other case materials through a pre-sentence investigation.
mocomotive.com
GRASS FIRE-CROWN RANCH
1038AM-Reported grass fire on Crown Ct. -The dry air is moving in, 81 Counties now are under a Burn Ban. This does not include Montgomery County. Please be cautious on outdoor burning. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grass-fire-crown-ranch/
wtaw.com
20 Year Old Bryan Woman Arrested For Intoxication Assault Following A Crash That Seriously Injured Her One Year Old Son
A 20 year old Bryan mother was arrested last week on charges of intoxication assault and child endangerment of her son. According to the DPS arrest report, Hannah Hart was intoxicated at the time her SUV struck a tree June 27 near the intersection of Highway 30 and Fitch. The...
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
