Detroit, MI

Loretta Spivey
2d ago

The young man's family have my prayers and sympathy. May God continue to comfort them!! R.I.P. ☹️☹️. 😢😢. ❤️❤️. 🙏🙏.

The Oakland Press

Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks

A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
WKBW-TV

Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after undercover state trooper shot during narcotics surveillance in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody and a Michigan State trooper is in critical condition after being struck by gunfire while doing surveillance in Detroit. The trooper, a 10-year veteran of the force, was taken to the hospital after he was hit multiple times in the body. He's under evaluation at Sinai Grace Hospital after someone opened fire at home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
insideradio.com

Detroit Radio News Anchor Dead In Apparent Murder/Suicide Attempt By ‘Family Friend.’

Jim Matthews, overnight news anchor at Audacy "Newsradio 950” WWJ Detroit, was killed and his girlfriend and their two kids injured in what police are calling a murder and attempted suicide – carried out by a 54-year-old 'frequent visitor' to the radio host's suburban home. The suspect was resuscitated after the suicide attempt and was taken into police custody. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Man arraigned on charges related to death of Detroit radio anchor

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arraigned on several charges related to an alleged attack involving a hammer that left one person dead and multiple others injured. 55-year-old Arthur Levon Williamson was appeared in court virtually on Monday to be arraigned on 7 felony charges:. 1st Degree Homicide. Homicide...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Video: Suspect in death of Newsradio 950 radio anchor arraigned, Chesterfield PD gives updates during news conference

WATCH LIVE: Click here to watch the Chesterfield Police Department Livestream. (CBS DETROIT) -The suspect connected to an attack that left Newsradio 950 radio anchor Jim Matthews dead and injured his family was arraigned today.55-year-old Arthur Levan Williamson of Pontiac was arraigned on seven felony charges in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore. He faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony homicide, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.He was denied bail and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.On Sept. 23, the Chesterfield Township Police Department reported that one person was dead and four others, including the suspect, were injured in what police described as a domestic situation.Newsradio 950 identified the victim as overnight radio anchor Jim Matthews. The Chesterfield Police Department held a news conference regarding the incident at 2:30 p.m. Watch the full news conference here:
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
DETROIT, MI

