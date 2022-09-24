ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Deputies engaged him and he was sho multiple times.
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.

MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA

Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE

About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
GRASS FIRE-CROWN RANCH

1038AM-Reported grass fire on Crown Ct. -The dry air is moving in, 81 Counties now are under a Burn Ban. This does not include Montgomery County. Please be cautious on outdoor burning. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grass-fire-crown-ranch/
DPS UPDATE-FATAL CRASH

1250PM-DPS has just updated with the crash being a double fatal crash on FM 2920 at Kickapoo. It was a two-vehicle crash that Waller County originally responded to. However, is in Harris County. DPS advises the intersection will be closed for several hours. The crash happened just after 11am Sunday morning.
Man steals vehicle, leaves child

A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
