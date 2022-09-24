Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX — On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies…
mocomotive.com
Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said. MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m. According to deputies,…
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says
After the domestic shooting, deputies responded and confronted the armed husband, who was then shot, the sheriff's office said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Deputies engaged him and he was sho multiple times.
fox26houston.com
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane
Both of the teen suspects are now charged with capital murder of the 14-year-old Lamar High School student.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
West Harris County Golf cart thieves captured on video
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a suspect believed responsible for stealing two golf carts on successive nights in West Harris County.
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE
About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
mocomotive.com
GRASS FIRE-CROWN RANCH
1038AM-Reported grass fire on Crown Ct. -The dry air is moving in, 81 Counties now are under a Burn Ban. This does not include Montgomery County. Please be cautious on outdoor burning. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grass-fire-crown-ranch/
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious loose dirt call Friday. They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS UPDATE-FATAL CRASH
1250PM-DPS has just updated with the crash being a double fatal crash on FM 2920 at Kickapoo. It was a two-vehicle crash that Waller County originally responded to. However, is in Harris County. DPS advises the intersection will be closed for several hours. The crash happened just after 11am Sunday morning.
18-wheeler and high school bus with 28 students onboard collide in Waller County, DPS says
Early reports show the bus driver was not at fault, and the 28 students onboard did not sustain major injuries, according to investigators.
East Texas News
Man steals vehicle, leaves child
A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
wtaw.com
20 Year Old Bryan Woman Arrested For Intoxication Assault Following A Crash That Seriously Injured Her One Year Old Son
A 20 year old Bryan mother was arrested last week on charges of intoxication assault and child endangerment of her son. According to the DPS arrest report, Hannah Hart was intoxicated at the time her SUV struck a tree June 27 near the intersection of Highway 30 and Fitch. The...
