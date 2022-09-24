ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Two Anthony ISD schools earn purple star designations

By Kim Grayson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdtu6_0i88yMu500

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Anthony Independent School District has announced that two of its schools have received the Purple Star Campus designation.

The district says Anthony middle and Anthony elementary earned the designation for having a strong commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGNw5_0i88yMu500
Anthony ISD

Anthony ISD says every year, the Texas Education Agency awards the Purple Star Campus designation to campuses with an assigned military liaison, student ambassadors and leaders that go the extra mile with initiatives to accommodate military families and their child’s educational needs.

The district says during the 2021-2022 school year, Anthony ISD launched a month-long recognition to celebrate April as Military Child Month. Students and staff participated in Purple Up Day, a day for everyone to wear purple in support of all military branches. AISD says the Board of Trustees and campuses also introduced a proclamation to celebrate military active and veteran families. You can learn more about AISD resources for military students at anthonyisd.net .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hK0kd_0i88yMu500
Anthony ISD
