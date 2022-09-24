Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Controversial book to remain on shelves of Jefferson County schools
The big debate over a controversial book in JCPS libraries comes to an end. The district voted to keep a book called "Gender Queer" on the shelves.
spectrumnews1.com
Why homeschooling has skyrocketed in Kentucky since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Student participation in homeschooling has more than doubled in Kentucky since 2018, according to a report from EdChoice Kentucky. A report from EdChoice Kentucky finds homeschooling participation doubled in Kentucky since 2018. It found that last school year, 39,535 students took part in homeschooling. Louisville mom,...
wdrb.com
New housing program encourages first-time home buyers in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
Wave 3
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud in Hardin County!
Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
Louisville children’s museum receives $500,000 donation
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.
'Community first'; Louisville Urban League breaks ground on senior primary care clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new senior primary care clinic is expected to open in west Louisville next summer. On Saturday, the Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new 7,500-square-foot medical building that will focus on improving seniors' access to care. The new CenterWell Primary Care Clinic will be...
WHAS 11
It's pumpkin time | Fall season welcomes fun annual events to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is finally here, and you know what that means; pumpkin-flavored everything, changing leaves and spooky times. From art shows to spooky walks through Old Louisville, the metro has something for everyone this fall season. If you're unsure of what to do this fall season, try...
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
WHAS 11
JCPS students write opinion pieces for New York Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fourth-graders at a Jefferson County Public School were featured in Sunday's New York Times. According to a press release, fourth-grade students at Johnsontown Road Elementary School spent two days learning the difference between reported writing and opinion writing from some of the New York Times' editors.
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Louisville mayoral candidates discuss wage gaps, racial and gender equity
KENTUCKY — During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf (R) and Craig Greenberg (D) share if they believe there is a wage gap between men and women, or between individuals of different races or ethnicities with Louisville and if so, how they would work to close the gap.
wdrb.com
LMPD says dozens of vehicles picked up, more than $11,000 in fees saved during 2nd tow lot amnesty week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department got rid of dozens of cars in its crowded tow lot during its second amnesty week. All of last week, anyone whose car was impounded at the department's lot was able to pick it up for free. LMPD said 65 vehicles...
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky
Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
Wave 3
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
