Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Why homeschooling has skyrocketed in Kentucky since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Student participation in homeschooling has more than doubled in Kentucky since 2018, according to a report from EdChoice Kentucky. A report from EdChoice Kentucky finds homeschooling participation doubled in Kentucky since 2018. It found that last school year, 39,535 students took part in homeschooling. Louisville mom,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New housing program encourages first-time home buyers in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families in west Louisville may soon achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners thanks to a new program announced on Monday. The West Louisville Housing Initiative is a new program that is offered in nine west end Louisville neighborhoods. The join effort from the Rotary Club of Louisville, Fifth Third Bank and Park Community Credit Union will allow residents to purchase a new home and make the home-buying process easier.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Hometown Proud in Hardin County!

Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

JCPS students write opinion pieces for New York Times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fourth-graders at a Jefferson County Public School were featured in Sunday's New York Times. According to a press release, fourth-grade students at Johnsontown Road Elementary School spent two days learning the difference between reported writing and opinion writing from some of the New York Times' editors.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Revitalization project hurting New Albany business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky

Accommodations, dining and tickets were gifted by Go to Louisville. All views are our own. On Thursday morning, we loaded the plane to Louisville, KY, the home of bourbon, baseball bats and Birds to ride on. It was a big milestone: ten years of marriage and so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit my husband Logan’s birthplace of Louisville (pronounced LOO-a-vul).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

