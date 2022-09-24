ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris

An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
PERRIS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Suspected of Shooting, Wounding Other Driver on Interstate 15

A 52-year-old motorist suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was being held without bail Monday. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm assault and reckless gunfire for the alleged attack a day earlier.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Concrete Mixing Truck Crashes in Jefferson Park Area

A concrete mixing truck crashed Monday in the Jefferson Park area, and some fluids leaked into the storm drain system, authorities said. The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 27th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters freed the truck driver, who was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Two-Story Home in Eastvale

Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Eastvale, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under...
EASTVALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues

A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday. Deputies were sent to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a “burglary/home invasion call,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
z1077fm.com

Barricades Go Up at Covington Park

A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transient
mynewsla.com

Fire Displaces Six People at Two-Story Home in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Jurupa Valley Sunday that displaced six people, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman ejected from car after fatal crash, others flee scene

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputy in SUV Injured By Hit-and-Run Motorist in Gardena

A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to Sgt. Nikos Guskos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who added that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Kia.
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway

An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
vvng.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Mar Vista

A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25

A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
FONTANA, CA

