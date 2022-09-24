Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
Motorist Suspected of Shooting, Wounding Other Driver on Interstate 15
A 52-year-old motorist suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was being held without bail Monday. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, firearm assault and reckless gunfire for the alleged attack a day earlier.
Concrete Mixing Truck Crashes in Jefferson Park Area
A concrete mixing truck crashed Monday in the Jefferson Park area, and some fluids leaked into the storm drain system, authorities said. The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 27th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters freed the truck driver, who was...
Firefighters Knock Down Fire At Two-Story Home in Eastvale
Firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Eastvale, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under...
MISSING: Savannah Graziano, 15
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Southern California teen following a domestic violence incident that left one woman dead.
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday. Deputies were sent to the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday on a “burglary/home invasion call,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Barricades Go Up at Covington Park
A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
Fire Displaces Six People at Two-Story Home in Jurupa Valley
Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a two-story home in Jurupa Valley Sunday that displaced six people, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 6600 block of Sundown Drive had the fire contained at 5:11 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
7 civilians, 2 firefighters hospitalized after hazmat incident in Jurupa Valley
Hazmat teams with the Riverside County Fire Department were working to clear an unknown, caustic substance at a container recycling center in Jurupa Valley Friday morning. Calls for a medical emergency came in around 10:15 a.m. at the center on the 2200 block of Via Cerro. When first responders arrived, they found one person […]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in multi-car Irvine crash
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday. The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree […]
Woman Killed in Santa Ana Crash; Others Flee Scene
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.
UPDATE: Woman is shot to death in Fontana on Sept. 26; suspect is sought
A woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident in Fontana on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, and the suspect was identified but was still being sought, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the...
Woman ejected from car after fatal crash, others flee scene
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the...
Deputy in SUV Injured By Hit-and-Run Motorist in Gardena
A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to Sgt. Nikos Guskos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who added that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Kia.
Man Fatally Stabbed in Hacienda Heights; Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday into the stabbing death of a man in Hacienda Heights. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies arrived, they found the victim … unresponsive and suffering from...
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two men were shot and killed in Lucerne Valley and the suspect remains at large. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road, regarding two men who had been shot.
Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Mar Vista
A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25
A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
