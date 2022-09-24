Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division
One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
WWE Fans React To Botched Fireball Segment On Smackdown
One of the perils of live television is that segments don't always go precisely as planned. Fans noticed that Scarlett didn't exactly hit Drew McIntyre flush with a fireball on Friday's episode of "WWE Smackdown." One fan pointed out the similarities to AEW's Chris Jericho, and his latest "Wizard" persona...
WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”. – WWE Shop has...
Booker T Recalls Getting Saraya In Trouble Backstage At WWE
Saraya's AEW debut at "Grand Slam" on Wednesday and the rapturous response she received from the audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y., prompted WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to recall fond memories of working with her in WWE when she was known as Paige. On his "Hall...
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team
The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent. The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
