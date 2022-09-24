ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black

As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
411mania.com

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
411mania.com

Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation On Twitter

In a post to Twitter, Braun Strowman shared a photo of just how much he’s changed since he made his WWE debut in 2015. In addition to having less hair, he’s also in much better shape than he had been at the time. Strowman recently returned to WWE after being let go last year.
411mania.com

Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
411mania.com

Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.26.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Extreme Rules and the card could use some work. There are some more matches that could be added to the card and the show could use some more extreme. That shouldn’t be difficult to figure out and I’m curious to see what they do. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools

Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
411mania.com

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
411mania.com

The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks

The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
411mania.com

NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
