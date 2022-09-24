Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
411mania.com
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
411mania.com
WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”. – WWE Shop has...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
411mania.com
Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation On Twitter
In a post to Twitter, Braun Strowman shared a photo of just how much he’s changed since he made his WWE debut in 2015. In addition to having less hair, he’s also in much better shape than he had been at the time. Strowman recently returned to WWE after being let go last year.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
411mania.com
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
411mania.com
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.26.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Extreme Rules and the card could use some work. There are some more matches that could be added to the card and the show could use some more extreme. That shouldn’t be difficult to figure out and I’m curious to see what they do. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida. Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in...
411mania.com
The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks
The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Why She Won’t Compete In Her Women’s Wrestling Army Promotion
Maria Kanellis has no plans to step into the ring for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, and she recently explained why. Kanellis spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast and discussed the promotion that she runs along with Bobby Cruise, and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, Why He Loved Malenko’s Character
In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW: “I just loved Dean’s character. I...
411mania.com
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
