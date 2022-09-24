ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black

As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com

NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
411mania.com

Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which takes place in St. Paul, Minnesota and airs live on USA Network:. * Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. * Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. * Candice LeRae vs....
411mania.com

Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models

On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
411mania.com

Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More

Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and...
411mania.com

The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks

The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
411mania.com

WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal

– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
411mania.com

Two Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:. * Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. * Ortiz vs. Serpentico.
WWE

