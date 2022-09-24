Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”. – WWE Shop has...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Tony Khan Says AEW Roster & Staff Affected By Hurricane Ian Can Skip This Week’s Dynamite
Tony Khan says that he is allowing any roster members and staff who are affected by Hurricane Ian can skip this week’s Dynamite. The Hurricane is currently approaching Florida, and is expected to pass through Central Florida. Khan posted to email that he sent an email to those in...
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which takes place in St. Paul, Minnesota and airs live on USA Network:. * Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. * Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. * Candice LeRae vs....
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models
On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 24 Part 2 Results: Tournament Concludes, More
Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 24 saw part two take place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Crown Pointe, Indiana show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Turbo Graps 24 Second Round Match: Anthony Henry def. Cheeseburger and...
The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks
The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal
– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
Two Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:. * Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. * Ortiz vs. Serpentico.
