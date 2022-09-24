City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n announced $5 million in funding Monday for the Heart of Highland Park initiative, which aims to enhance the neighborhood for pedestrians. The funds were previously intended to extend the 710 Freeway, but the money will instead be used for improvements to the Highland Park community. The specific improvements will be chosen by a community advisory working group appointed by de LeÃ³n.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO