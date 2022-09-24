Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall to 70
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has fallen by another 20 people to 70, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 11 were being treated in intensive care, down from 13 the previous day. The total number of...
mynewsla.com
LA’s Highland Park Neighborhood Receives $5M for Community Enhancements
City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n announced $5 million in funding Monday for the Heart of Highland Park initiative, which aims to enhance the neighborhood for pedestrians. The funds were previously intended to extend the 710 Freeway, but the money will instead be used for improvements to the Highland Park community. The specific improvements will be chosen by a community advisory working group appointed by de LeÃ³n.
mynewsla.com
33 COVID-Related Deaths Reported in LA County Over 3-Day Period
Los Angeles County reported another 33 COVID-19-related deaths from a three-day period ending Monday, along with nearly 3,200 new cases. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, reported 13 deaths from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and nine for Monday. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,565.
mynewsla.com
Beach Closed Until Bacteria Levels Meet Health Standards
A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards. Sampling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Caruso’s Ad Blitz Under Way as LA Mayor Race Approaches Final Weeks
As the race for Los Angeles mayor enters its final weeks, billionaire developer Rick Caruso’s anticipated ad blitz is under way, with the release of a spot Monday reviving a speech his opponent, Rep. Karen Bass, made at a Church of Scientology event more than a decade ago. The...
mynewsla.com
2 OC Women Accused of Participating in Jan. 6 Riot
Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a federal complaint filed Sept. 16, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
mynewsla.com
Free, Streaming Rosh Hashana Services Offered
Free Rosh Hashana services will be conducted Monday at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood and in Beverly Hills while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The Laugh Factory service will begin at 11 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling 323-656-1336 but are not required.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Second Weekend Shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Douse Blaze at Six-Story Condo Building in Hancock Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Sunday in a fourth-floor unit of a six-story condominium complex in Hancock Park. Firefighters dispatched at 11:51 a.m. to 109 N. Sycamore Ave. had the fire out within 22 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported. The cause...
mynewsla.com
Concrete Mixing Truck Crashes in Jefferson Park Area
A concrete mixing truck crashed Monday in the Jefferson Park area, and some fluids leaked into the storm drain system, authorities said. The crash was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 27th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters freed the truck driver, who was...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R, Lt. Martinez told City News Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed By Vehicle in Mar Vista
A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Man, 78, Who Went Missing in Fairfax Area Found
A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Monday in the Fairfax area has been found, police said. Isidoro Villegas was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 Block of North Poinsettia Place, walking toward Poinsettia Park, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Gas Prices Shooting Up Again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 10.7 cents Sunday to $5.664, its 21st increase in the last 23 days. The average price has risen 53.6 cents over the past 23 days and 35.5 cents in the past six days, including eight cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Shooting in Montecito Heights; Investigation Underway
Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in the area when they...
mynewsla.com
Fire Destroys Outbuilding in Homeless Camp West of Perris
An outbuilding was burned to the ground Monday in a transient encampment just west of Perris, where several fires have occurred in recent days. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. in the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, just east of Seaton Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
USC: Small Molecule Drug May Prove Effective in Treating Cancerous Brain Tumor
The identification of a small molecule drug that can target the brain’s circadian clock proteins may prove effective for treating glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain tumor in adults, researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC announced Monday. Glioblastoma is an aggressive disease. Patients survive an average...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Battle Brush Fire Near 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Firefighters in the air and on the ground were working to stop a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday. The Lobo Fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 24100 block of West Ventura Boulevard, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was providing automatic air and ground assistance to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Mid-City Area; Hit-and-Run Motorist Sought
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in a collision that killed a motorcyclist in the Mid-City area. The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Comments / 0