If Everyone's Healthy, Here's Who Starts at Husky Left Tackle

Jaxson Kirkland and Troy Fautanu each have thrived at this position.

Jaxson Kirkland and Troy Fautanu have started together just one time on the University of Washington offensive line, playing side by side in last year's Apple Cup.

Otherwise, Fautanu, a 6-foot-5, 312-pound sophomore, has been a fill-in at left tackle for Kirkland, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound sixth-year senior who served as Fautanu's mentor.

On Saturday night against the Stanford Cardinal, the Huskies could have each talented linemen available for the first time this season should Kirkland receive clearance to make his long-awaited season debut following offseason ankle surgery.

If so, where do you stack these guys?

Kirkland is a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection at left tackle.

Impressive enough.

Fautanu is the reigning Pac-12 Lineman of the Week, based on his most recent work at left tackle against Michigan State.

Likewise, he's highly capable at the NFL money position.

So what or who gives?

Fautanu has five starts at left tackle over the past two seasons and the one opening assignment at left guard against Washington State, so he's versatile to whatever the needs are.

Kirkland was a two-year starter at right guard following a redshirt season before starting the past two seasons at left tackle, so there's some flexibility there, as well.

"Two things: we've got a lot of film of Troy playing really, really well at guard throughout spring and fall camp," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "And as a comfort level, as far as Jaxson is concerned, I know early in Jaxson's career he played a little bit of guard, as well."

OK, should everyone be ready to go and can play either or, who gets the call for the Huskies at left tackle?

"From a comfort standpoint, we'll probably make that the starting point," Grubb said, referring to Kirkland at tackle yet with this caveat: "It doesn't mean how things always end up later."

Of course, Kirkland could come off the bench and get eased back into action and spell Fautanu, making all of this moot.

At least the Huskies probably have Stanford scratching its head.

