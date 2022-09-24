Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials

A Prince George's County Police corporal has been suspended and faces charges. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office.

Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.

Officials said that the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division brought this case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges, which could be pending.

No other information about Fowble's alleged misconduct was released by investigators.

Fowble joined the Prince George's County Police Department in 1998, according to the agency, and was most recently signed to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science.

Following the indictment, the department said that Fowble will be suspended without pay and noted that his police powers have been suspended since February.

