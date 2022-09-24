SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 17 Grayson (Georgia) upset by Lowndes

The 2022 high school football season rolls on this weekend with games in all 50 states.

There are multiple SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 teams in action on Friday night, including No. 11 IMG Academy (Florida) who held off Central-Phenix City (Alabama) 41-26.

In the biggest upset of the night, No. 17 Grayson (Georgia) lost to Lowndes 24-14.

Here's a rundown of every SBLive/SI Power 25 football score from this weekend:

SBLIVE POWER 25 FOOTBALL SCORES

(For games played Sept. 22-14)

Last week's ranking: 1

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Central Catholic 65-0 - PLAY-BY-PLAY RECAP

Last week's ranking: 2

This week's score: Bye

Last week's ranking: 3

This week's score: Sept. 22 - beat Gulliver Prep 28-0

Last week's ranking: 4

This week's score: Sept. 24 vs. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Last week's ranking: 5

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Arbor View 63-0 - GAME DETAILS - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK

Last week's ranking: 14

This week's score: Bye

Last week's ranking: 6

This week's score: Sept 23 - beat Saguaro 31-21 - GAME DETAILS - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK

Last week's ranking: 7

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Beaumont United 62-0 - GAME DETAILS

Last week's ranking: 10

This week's score: Sept. 24 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Last week's ranking: 8

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Dutch Fork (S.C.) 26-7 - GAME DETAILS

Last week's ranking: 9

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Central (Phenix City, Ala.) 41-26

Last week's ranking: 11

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Lake Travis 35-20 - GAME STORY - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK

Last week's ranking: 12

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Little Elm 49-21 - GAME DETAILS - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK

Last week's ranking: 13

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Marietta 14-0

Last week's ranking: 15

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Treasure Coast 21-7

Last week's ranking: 16

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Cedar Hill 59-28 - Watch NFHS replay

Last week's ranking: 17

This week's score: Sept. 23 - lost to Lowndes 24-14

Last week's ranking: 18

This week's score: Bye

Last week's ranking: 19

This week's score: Bye

Last week's ranking: 20

This week's score: Sept. 24 at Central (Springfield, Mass.)

Last week's ranking: 22

This week's score: Sept. 24 at Gonzaga (District of Columbia)

Last week's ranking: 23

This week's score: Sept. 23 - lost to Corner Canyon 21-17

Last week's ranking: 24

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Douglas County 48-3

Last week's ranking: NR

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Parkview 40-17

Last week's ranking: 25

This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat La Salle 47-14