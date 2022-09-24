SBLive/SI Power 25 high school football scores: No. 17 Grayson (Georgia) upset by Lowndes
The 2022 high school football season rolls on this weekend with games in all 50 states.
There are multiple SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 teams in action on Friday night, including No. 11 IMG Academy (Florida) who held off Central-Phenix City (Alabama) 41-26.
In the biggest upset of the night, No. 17 Grayson (Georgia) lost to Lowndes 24-14.
Here's a rundown of every SBLive/SI Power 25 football score from this weekend:
SBLIVE POWER 25 FOOTBALL SCORES
(For games played Sept. 22-14)
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 1
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Central Catholic 65-0 - PLAY-BY-PLAY RECAP
2. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 2
This week's score: Bye
3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 3
This week's score: Sept. 22 - beat Gulliver Prep 28-0
4. Miami Central (Fla.) (3-0)
Last week's ranking: 4
This week's score: Sept. 24 vs. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) (5-1)
Last week's ranking: 5
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Arbor View 63-0 - GAME DETAILS - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK
6. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (4-1)
Last week's ranking: 14
This week's score: Bye
7. Chandler (Ariz.) (4-0)
Last week's ranking: 6
This week's score: Sept 23 - beat Saguaro 31-21 - GAME DETAILS - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK
8. North Shore (Houston, Texas) (4-0)
Last week's ranking: 7
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Beaumont United 62-0 - GAME DETAILS
9. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-0)
Last week's ranking: 10
This week's score: Sept. 24 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) (4-0)
Last week's ranking: 8
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Dutch Fork (S.C.) 26-7 - GAME DETAILS
11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-1)
Last week's ranking: 9
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Central (Phenix City, Ala.) 41-26
12. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (4-0)
Last week's ranking: 11
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Lake Travis 35-20 - GAME STORY - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK
13. Guyer (Denton, Texas) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 12
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Little Elm 49-21 - GAME DETAILS - WATCH REPLAY ON NFHS NETWORK
14. Buford (Ga.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 13
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Marietta 14-0
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 15
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Treasure Coast 21-7
16. Duncanville (Texas) (4-0)
Last week's ranking: 16
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Cedar Hill 59-28 - Watch NFHS replay
17. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-1)
Last week's ranking: 17
This week's score: Sept. 23 - lost to Lowndes 24-14
18. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (4-1)
Last week's ranking: 18
This week's score: Bye
19. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 19
This week's score: Bye
20. St. John's (District of Columbia) (3-1)
Last week's ranking: 20
This week's score: Sept. 24 at Central (Springfield, Mass.)
21. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) (2-1)
Last week's ranking: 22
This week's score: Sept. 24 at Gonzaga (District of Columbia)
22. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (6-1)
Last week's ranking: 23
This week's score: Sept. 23 - lost to Corner Canyon 21-17
23. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: 24
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Douglas County 48-3
24. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) (5-0)
Last week's ranking: NR
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat Parkview 40-17
25. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (6-0)
Last week's ranking: 25
This week's score: Sept. 23 - beat La Salle 47-14
