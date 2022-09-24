Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Florida is headed for a 'near worst-case scenario' with Hurricane Ian. Here's what a Category 5 storm could look like.
The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council catastrophic plan lays out this worst-case scenario, predicting storm surge flooding, destruction, and death.
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria; Plus, later bedtimes raise odds for diabetes, and more health news
Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can’t transmit malaria. The fight against malaria could hinge on genetically engineered mosquitoes that have something called “gene drive.”. Researchers from the Transmission: Zero team at Imperial College London report that they have engineered mosquitoes that slow the growth in their gut of the...
New report highlights the importance of social connectedness for climate resilience
“You don’t want to wait until the flood waters are rising or people are dying in the streets to hope that there’s a social, connected community that can come together.”. Knowing your neighbors may help you with much more than just borrowing that cup of sugar. In fact,...
Wildlife crossings can save money by preventing car crashes, study finds
It turns out helping wildlife cross the road is good for more than the animals. It also saves money — and potentially lives — by helping prevent car crashes, new evidence suggests. Driving the news: Building highway crossings for wildlife appears to significantly reduce the number of collisions...
Disney shuts down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches
Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some of its operations for several days as Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company says on its site.“Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept 28 through Friday, Sept 30 due to the weather,” Disney said in a weather update. “We are contacting guests with...
