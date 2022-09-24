ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 58

La-Toya
3d ago

May his soul rest in peace and his family and loved ones find peace and comfort. May those responsible meet the greatest wrath of the law and beyond! Charges should definitely be greater 😔

Reply
13
Victor Shubert
2d ago

A good friend of mine i grew up with is still in a coma after he was hit riding his motorcycle about 2 months ago. People need to chill out. These tragedy's are the results of road rage or just being inpatient.

Reply(2)
10
Dave
2d ago

Attempted murder? WTF? He's dead. That's frickin murder. Period. The passenger is an accomplice. I hope his family gets an attorney and sues them for wrongful death and takes everything from them.

Reply(4)
7
 

fox13news.com

FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash

LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

FHP: Man facing DUI manslaughter charges after truck hit, killed Largo motorcyclist

A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after the truck he was driving collided with and killed a motorcyclist Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 51-year-old Largo man was killed after his motorcycle collided with the pickup at Roosevelt Boulevard and 62nd Street North in unincorporated Clearwater, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
LARGO, FL
villages-news.com

Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood

A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport

A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month. “When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said. The Sept. 2 theft is the latest...
GULFPORT, FL
