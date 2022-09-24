Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo seeking feedback for future of city plans; public hearing set for Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is asking for feedback on plans for the future of the city and will be holding a public hearing Thursday. The City of Toledo’s Department of Housing and Community Development is seeking comments for the following plans:. Substantial Amendment to the...
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
13abc.com
Ottawa County considers blocking future green energy projects, public meeting set for Tuesday
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Commissioners are holding a public meeting this week to take up a measure to potentially ban future wind and solar projects in certain townships. The Tuesday meeting will address a resolution to designate restricted areas that will ban the construction of “any...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
13abc.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
13abc.com
Toledo Libraries offers free programs and activities for youth year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the summer months there are a lot of programs around the region to help kids do well in life, and the classroom, and that help continues at a lot of places all year, including Toledo library branches. The Toledo Library offers a long list of...
13abc.com
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It is -- and it’s no joke because it almost cost a Toledo woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in it are doing the right...
13abc.com
Tips to prevent school safety threats
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing an AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School’s homecoming dance and then leading police on a lengthy pursuit. But is there anything school districts can do to prevent incidents like this one? 13abc spoke to a national security and law enforcement procedures expert, Tim Dimoff.
13abc.com
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like a lot of businesses, veterinary clinics here at home and across the country are hiring. Humane Ohio is one of them. The staff shortage at the low-cost spay/neuter clinic has led to a big backlog when it comes to getting an appointment right now. Thousands...
Plans to build fish bypass and dredge behind Riverside Dam waiting on federal funding
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Riverside Dam has been a landmark in the city for more than a century, but some changes may be coming. The dam was first built in the late 1800s to help ice harvests upstream, then, it was used to form a reservoir for the city. Now, it's holding back water for recreation purposes, offering kayaking launches from Zonta Landing. And it has become a local spot for fishing, photos and more.
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
13abc.com
TFRD holds promotional ceremony
13abc.com
The 577 Foundation takes up ceramics
13abc.com
Faith and Blue hosts event to benefit local charities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and local clergy members are hosting a food drive as part of its National Faith and Beautiful Weekend. The weekend-long event is a collaborative effort to build bridges between law enforcement, religious groups, and the community. Faith and Blue is a national...
13abc.com
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
13abc.com
Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following deadly refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
