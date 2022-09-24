ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

WTOL 11

Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tips to prevent school safety threats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing an AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School’s homecoming dance and then leading police on a lengthy pursuit. But is there anything school districts can do to prevent incidents like this one? 13abc spoke to a national security and law enforcement procedures expert, Tim Dimoff.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Plans to build fish bypass and dredge behind Riverside Dam waiting on federal funding

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's Riverside Dam has been a landmark in the city for more than a century, but some changes may be coming. The dam was first built in the late 1800s to help ice harvests upstream, then, it was used to form a reservoir for the city. Now, it's holding back water for recreation purposes, offering kayaking launches from Zonta Landing. And it has become a local spot for fishing, photos and more.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TFRD holds promotional ceremony

A Toledo woman says she didn't do anything wrong when she got wrapped up in the scam -- which might be the scariest part of all. Free programs and activities for kids and teens at Toledo Library branches. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are also studio spaces for kids to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The 577 Foundation takes up ceramics

A Toledo woman says she didn't do anything wrong when she got wrapped up in the scam -- which might be the scariest part of all. Free programs and activities for kids and teens at Toledo Library branches. Updated: 53 minutes ago. There are also studio spaces for kids to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Faith and Blue hosts event to benefit local charities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and local clergy members are hosting a food drive as part of its National Faith and Beautiful Weekend. The weekend-long event is a collaborative effort to build bridges between law enforcement, religious groups, and the community. Faith and Blue is a national...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event

Ethan Watts checks in with the 577 Foundation as they talk about their new offering - how to make pottery. Toledo's kid reporter Jaden Jefferson talks future plans. Toledo's most famous reporter, Jaden Jefferson, swings by The Nine set to talk about what he's doing while balancing life in high school.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect

Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following deadly refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
TOLEDO, OH

Community Policy