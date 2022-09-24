ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WJAC TV

Coney Island no longer operating concession stand at War Memorial

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Coney Island restaurant in Johnstown announced Monday that it has decided NOT to renew its contract with the 1st Summit Arena. This means that the historic Johnstown eatery will no longer be operating a concession stand at the War Memorial during Tomahawks games and other events.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
WJAC TV

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Geistown homicide trial begins; jurors visit crime scene

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The trial began Monday for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death over the price of a refrigerator during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong. Joshua Gorgone appeared in front of a jury Monday in Cambria County court. He is charged with...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is beginning early fall road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Somerset Golden Eagles present check to UPMC Somerset Oncology

The Somerset Area Senior Highschool Volleyball team presented a check on to the UPMC Somerset Oncology unit. This is a tradition they’ve been upholding for many years but had to pause for the last 3 due to the pandemic and a brief closing of the center. But that did...
SOMERSET, PA
Centre Daily

Here are 5 takeaways from Week 5 of Centre County high school football

Bald Eagle fell 29-21 to Montoursville, Bellefonte defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 9-8, Clearfield beat Penns Valley 42-14 and State College won 19-8 over Central Dauphin on Friday night. Here are five takeaways from Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season in Centre County. Bald Eagle comes close to holding a...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

