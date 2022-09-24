Read full article on original website
Coney Island no longer operating concession stand at War Memorial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Coney Island restaurant in Johnstown announced Monday that it has decided NOT to renew its contract with the 1st Summit Arena. This means that the historic Johnstown eatery will no longer be operating a concession stand at the War Memorial during Tomahawks games and other events.
A Railfan Retreat: Pennsylvania’s The Station Inn Thrives Under New Ownership
CRESSON, Pa. — J. Alex Lang was a high school student in Pennsylvania in the 1990s when he first saw an ad in Railpace Newsmagazine inviting railfans to stay at the The Station Inn in Cresson, Pa. Little did he know that he’d come to own it almost 30 years later.
Lemon Bomb Tattoo hosts benefit for Humane Society of Cambria County
The Lemon Bomb Tattoo Company hosted a tattoo benefit for the Humane Society of Cambria county on Sunday. As a part of the fundraising effort, the shop pre-designed different tattoos for people to choose from each one ranging from 70-100$ with all proceeds going to the humane society. The event...
Jury selection underway for man accused in 2016 killing of woman inside Centre Co. home
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Centre County woman inside her home in 2016. Christopher Kowalski, 35, was arrested in Feb. of 2021, in South Carolina, and charged for the death of 60-year-old Jean Tuggy.
State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
Geistown homicide trial begins; jurors visit crime scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The trial began Monday for a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman to death over the price of a refrigerator during a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong. Joshua Gorgone appeared in front of a jury Monday in Cambria County court. He is charged with...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours
The road opened back up a little after 1 p.m.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is beginning early fall road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
Police: Cali man charged for hit-and-run crash of box truck in Mundys Corner
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with one Cambria County police department say a California man faces charges following the investigation of a hit-and-run crash in Mundys Corner earlier this summer. Officers with the Jackson Township police department say Osbaldo Deloza, 29, of Visalia, CA, is charged with accidents...
Insurance carrier files lawsuit against State College contractor over coverage
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company's ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
Benner Township Man Charged with Homicide While DUI for Fatal Centre Hall Mountain Crash
A Benner Township man was charged with homicide on Friday after police said he was driving drunk when he caused an August crash on Centre Hall mountain that killed one person and injured three others. Anatoliy Y. Kolosov, 37, was driving a Mercedes SUV southbound on the 800 block of...
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
Somerset Golden Eagles present check to UPMC Somerset Oncology
The Somerset Area Senior Highschool Volleyball team presented a check on to the UPMC Somerset Oncology unit. This is a tradition they’ve been upholding for many years but had to pause for the last 3 due to the pandemic and a brief closing of the center. But that did...
Here are 5 takeaways from Week 5 of Centre County high school football
Bald Eagle fell 29-21 to Montoursville, Bellefonte defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 9-8, Clearfield beat Penns Valley 42-14 and State College won 19-8 over Central Dauphin on Friday night. Here are five takeaways from Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season in Centre County. Bald Eagle comes close to holding a...
