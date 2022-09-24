ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

SCRAP Creative Reuse organizing Ypsilanti scavenger hunt in October

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Get ready to race around Ypsilanti during the second annual Reuse Road Rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. Participating teams will solve clues around Depot Town and downtown Ypsi between 2-5 p.m. as they compete to win gift cards to SCRAP Creative Reuse, prizes from local businesses and $100 in SCRAP dollars.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks

A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Rochester, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Rochester, MI
Society
Rochester Hills, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
fox2detroit.com

Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
YPSILANTI, MI
Law & Crime

‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death

A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donation#Blood Donors#Ivig
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

City of Westland hosts electronics recycling drop off event

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland hosted their first "Westland Electronics Recycling Drop Off Day" at the Westland Recycle Center."This is our way to take care of that niche in recycling," says Craig Brown, Chief Innovation Officer for the city of Westland.When discussing recycling, it isn't all plastic and cardboard. The city encourages people looking to get rid of their old power chords, computers, televisions and anything electronic. Westland has partnered with the Grand Rapids based Dedicated Recycling Company to make this event come together.Brown says the city has been focusing on their Mission Green Initiative in an effort to make the community more sustainable. Brown mentioned the turnout is impressive and he's seen electronics he couldn't have even imagined people having. "I've seen stuff today that's been ridiculous. Like I saw microwaves from the early seventies, I saw old 1960s ham radio. I mean, if it's electronics, we love it. And we're recycling them," says Brown.The drop off hours were from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24th. Brown says he hopes to see more drop offs like this in the future.
WESTLAND, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ClickOnDetroit.com

Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend

LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

15th annual Tara’s Walk held to raise awareness of domestic violence

Tara Grant, the mother of two young children, was tragically murdered by her husband in 2007 in Sterling Heights. A walk was held on Saturday to keep her memory alive while increasing awareness of the pervasiveness of domestic violence and promoting efforts to prevent it.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy