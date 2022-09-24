Read full article on original website
Related
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
ClickOnDetroit.com
SCRAP Creative Reuse organizing Ypsilanti scavenger hunt in October
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Get ready to race around Ypsilanti during the second annual Reuse Road Rally on Sunday, Oct. 23. Participating teams will solve clues around Depot Town and downtown Ypsi between 2-5 p.m. as they compete to win gift cards to SCRAP Creative Reuse, prizes from local businesses and $100 in SCRAP dollars.
fox2detroit.com
Two Sisters Grazing: Business created during pandemic flourishes
Jessica Savage found herself unemployed during the pandemic. As money became tight, she decided to launch a business with her older sister Tina. Now 'Two Sisters Grazing" is a thriving Detroit Charcuterie/Graze Company.
The Oakland Press
Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks
A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdet.org
New novel, ‘Babysitter,’ based around late 1970s events of the Oakland County Child Killer
Between 1976 and 1977, four young children were killed in Detroit suburbs. Investigators were never able to identify the perpetrator, who some nicknamed “The Babysitter” due to nature of the abductions. In the years leading up to this event, author Joyce Carol Oates found her literary voice while...
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
voiceofdetroit.net
FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE: LIFER TERRY WILSON STILL BATTLES RACISM IN MACOMB CO. RE-TRIAL FEB. 2023
TERRY WILSON RE-TRIAL SET FOR FEB. 14, 2023 IN MACOMB COUNTY. Have issues of predominantly white juries, racist prosecutors been addressed before trial?. Wilson testified he was defending himself, but AP Jurji Fedorak told virtually all-white jury he “wanted to show how big of a man he is in his neighborhood.”
‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death
A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
LOOK: Man Builds Entire Miniature Movie Theater for Backyard Squirrels
When your local squirrel population starts to become a nuisance, what do you do? You make lemonade out of lemons. Recently, a Michigan man spent several hundred dollars putting together a miniature movie theater, entirely meant to service his backyard squirrels. See the little sanctuary below. Per NowThis’s clip, the...
City of Westland hosts electronics recycling drop off event
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland hosted their first "Westland Electronics Recycling Drop Off Day" at the Westland Recycle Center."This is our way to take care of that niche in recycling," says Craig Brown, Chief Innovation Officer for the city of Westland.When discussing recycling, it isn't all plastic and cardboard. The city encourages people looking to get rid of their old power chords, computers, televisions and anything electronic. Westland has partnered with the Grand Rapids based Dedicated Recycling Company to make this event come together.Brown says the city has been focusing on their Mission Green Initiative in an effort to make the community more sustainable. Brown mentioned the turnout is impressive and he's seen electronics he couldn't have even imagined people having. "I've seen stuff today that's been ridiculous. Like I saw microwaves from the early seventies, I saw old 1960s ham radio. I mean, if it's electronics, we love it. And we're recycling them," says Brown.The drop off hours were from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24th. Brown says he hopes to see more drop offs like this in the future.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend
LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
fox2detroit.com
15th annual Tara’s Walk held to raise awareness of domestic violence
Tara Grant, the mother of two young children, was tragically murdered by her husband in 2007 in Sterling Heights. A walk was held on Saturday to keep her memory alive while increasing awareness of the pervasiveness of domestic violence and promoting efforts to prevent it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
13-year-old girl, bystanders honored for saving man’s life
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Lily Schaffer, 13, turned around to tell Jerry Parris she was ready to restart the game, she thought it was strange he was on the ground. “And then I see that there’s a ton of bugs flying around his face, and he wasn’t blinking,” Schaffer said.
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments bringing the Christmas spirit to Metro Detroit
Barbie No. 1. Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise. Mario and Luigi. Everyone has a favorite Hallmark Christmas ornament. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Police update on attempted murder-suicide that left 1 dead, 3 hurt in Macomb County
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police provided an update Monday afternoon on the attempted murder-suicide that left one person dead and three others injured last week in Macomb County. You can watch the full briefing in the video above. Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, is accused of murdering a WWJ radio...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
Comments / 0