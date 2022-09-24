ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne

“Fort Wayne’s fiscal health is in a strong position." That’s the message Mayor Tom Henry sent at a press conference Monday morning, as he announced his 2023 proposed budget for the City of Fort Wayne. Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne. “Fort Wayne’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition. Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School

Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The land is technically in Fort Wayne but it's so close to the city limits that it uses Huntertown’s utilities. NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School. Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WANE-TV

Celebrate fall in East Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE-TV

Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?

LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hessen Cassel lane restrictions Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hessen Cassel Road Wednesday due to bridge maintenance. The restricted lanes will be between Southwin Drive and Crestmont Drive. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be finished Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Jobs
wfft.com

Fort Wayne International Airport debuts Gates 8-10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Another phase of Fort Wayne International Airport construction is now complete. Passengers boarded from Gates 8-10 for the first time Friday morning. "It looked like there was a level of uncertainty amongst the passengers, but when they came down here, eyebrows were raised," said Executive Director Scott Hinderman. "A little bit of a wow factor. I think we hit the mark, at least on the people who came through, who saw this for the first time this morning."
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw

Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
WARSAW, IN
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First 'Model Z' Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
buildingindiana.com

Mortgage Company Announces New HQ

Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to host Trunk or Treat event

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACDAM) will host a free "Trunk or Treat" event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 1600 South Wayne Street. Costumed staff and volunteers will hand out Halloween treats at various stations throughout...
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
FORT WAYNE, IN

