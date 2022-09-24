Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne
“Fort Wayne’s fiscal health is in a strong position." That’s the message Mayor Tom Henry sent at a press conference Monday morning, as he announced his 2023 proposed budget for the City of Fort Wayne. Mayor Henry announces 2023 proposed budget for City of Fort Wayne. “Fort Wayne’s...
wfft.com
Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together
The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition. Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local...
wfft.com
NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School
Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The land is technically in Fort Wayne but it's so close to the city limits that it uses Huntertown’s utilities. NACS approves Huntertown annexation of Carroll Middle School. Huntertown is annexing Carrol Middle School into their city limits. The...
WANE-TV
Celebrate fall in East Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?
LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
wfft.com
Hessen Cassel lane restrictions Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising people there will be lane restrictions on Hessen Cassel Road Wednesday due to bridge maintenance. The restricted lanes will be between Southwin Drive and Crestmont Drive. Weather permitting, the work is anticipated to be finished Wednesday.
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
wfft.com
Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools, Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon Community Schools are the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. “This year’s top three Teacher of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local teachers named 2 of top 3 finalists for 2023’s Indiana Teacher of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two area teachers have been named as finalists for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program for their roles in making a difference in the lives of Hoosier students. Jason Beer, an English teacher from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Fort Wayne International Airport debuts Gates 8-10
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Another phase of Fort Wayne International Airport construction is now complete. Passengers boarded from Gates 8-10 for the first time Friday morning. "It looked like there was a level of uncertainty amongst the passengers, but when they came down here, eyebrows were raised," said Executive Director Scott Hinderman. "A little bit of a wow factor. I think we hit the mark, at least on the people who came through, who saw this for the first time this morning."
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Heritage sweeps Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Heritage volleyball team improved to 23-2 on the season with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16) victory over Columbia City on Monday.
Times-Union Newspaper
Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw
Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
buildingindiana.com
Mortgage Company Announces New HQ
Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
wfft.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to host Trunk or Treat event
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACDAM) will host a free "Trunk or Treat" event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 1600 South Wayne Street. Costumed staff and volunteers will hand out Halloween treats at various stations throughout...
WANE-TV
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
Comments / 0