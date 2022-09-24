ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

County
Livingston County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Leicester, NY
City
Livingston, NY
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe

On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
BRIGHTON, NY
Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
HOLLEY, NY
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias

Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias. On September 23, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Fillmore, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. Troopers investigating a complaint on State Route 16 in the town of Machias observed Oyer exhibiting obvious...
FILLMORE, NY
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
ROCHESTER, NY
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY
Mayor Evans, colleagues react to deadly shooting of former RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans, alongside several other community leaders, are mourning the loss of retired RPD officer William Keith Booker. Officer Booker retired from the department five years ago and spent almost a decade as a school resource officer at RCSD. “Not only did I know Keith...
ROCHESTER, NY
Public Safety
Lyons man arrested for two different crimes

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
LYONS, NY
Local woman arrested for Delevan thefts

On September 23, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Rachel A. Holland, 40, no known address, for Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating numerous complaints in the village of Delevan determined Holland had trespassed and stolen a...
DELEVAN, NY
Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY

