Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County deputies: Woman arrested after child found walking down road at 1 a.m.
LYONS, N.Y. — A Lyons woman has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ashley Smith was arrested following reports of a small child walking down the road at around 1 a.m. on Monday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the child was wearing only shorts.
Grand Island man indicted on gun charges in connection to road rage incident
The alleged road rage incident occurred on the I-190 in Grand Island in May. A Grand Island man is facing gun charges in connection to the incident.
Passenger of vehicle driven through police blockade pleads guilty, sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The passenger of a vehicle that drove through a police blockade in June 2020 will spend the next seven years in prison for charges stemming from two incidents. On June 1, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., 27-year-old Semaj T. Pigram of Buffalo was the passenger of a vehicle that drove through […]
James Krauseneck found guilty in 1982 Brighton ax murder trial
After the verdict was announced, the Brighton husband was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
nyspnews.com
Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
nyspnews.com
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias. On September 23, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Fillmore, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. Troopers investigating a complaint on State Route 16 in the town of Machias observed Oyer exhibiting obvious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement hosts golf benefit in Wayne County for family of fallen RPD officer
ONTARIO, N.Y. — Lynn Mazurkiewicz laughed a little Saturday. She appreciated being able to do so with friends and family at a golf course in Wayne County. There’s been little of that in the two months since her husband, Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 22.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans, colleagues react to deadly shooting of former RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans, alongside several other community leaders, are mourning the loss of retired RPD officer William Keith Booker. Officer Booker retired from the department five years ago and spent almost a decade as a school resource officer at RCSD. “Not only did I know Keith...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man arrested for two different crimes
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
nyspnews.com
Local woman arrested for Delevan thefts
On September 23, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Rachel A. Holland, 40, no known address, for Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating numerous complaints in the village of Delevan determined Holland had trespassed and stolen a...
wxxinews.org
Rochester Police investigate 2 weekend homicides; one involved a retired RPD officer
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened over the weekend. One of them involved a call to an alley on Pearce St., on the west side, at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been killed. She has not been...
wdkx.com
Rochester’s Latest Homicide Victim Is Reported To Be A Retired RPD Officer
Reports say Rochester’s latest homicide victim was a retired RPD officer according to multiple sorceresses. Reports say the incident happened on Jefferson Ave and Iceland St around 2am Sunday morning.
Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
Rochester man pleads guilty to charges in connection to shooting in Amherst
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an 18-year-old man from Rochester pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred when he was 17.
Comments / 0